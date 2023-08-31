Cape Verde vs Finland FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The FIBA World Cup 2023 moves on to the next round of action. Simultaneously, matches to decide the 17 to 32 ranks in the world will also go underway. In the Classification Round, Cape Verde will take on Finland on Thursday, August 31.

Finland came into the tournament looking like a potential dark horse. Led by Utah Jazz superstar Lauri Markkanen, the Finnish team showed some potential. However, they were obliterated in the group stages of the tournament, finishing 0-3 and at the bottom of their group.

Their most recent loss against Germany sent them out of the competition and into the Classification Round. With some hope of retaining a solid ranking ahead of the Olympics, we can expect Finland to give it their all in this upcoming game.

Cape Verde did a bit better than Finland in the group stages. Although they lost their first game in Group F, they followed up with a solid 81-75 win against Venezuela. Unfortunately, their journey came to an end after a loss to Slovenia in the decisive third game.

With Cape Verde also falling out of contention for the FIBA World Cup 2023 title, they will also attempt to secure a solid world ranking ahead of the Olympics.

Cape Verde vs Finland: Date, Time & Location

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Time: 3:30 am ET (1 pm IST)

Location: Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Cape Verde vs Finland: Streaming Details

The game can be streamed on Courtside1891 with a Max subscription. Alternatively, the game can also be streamed on Fancoded with a paid subscription.

Cape Verde vs Finland FIBA World Cup 2023: Rosters

Cape Verde

Patrick Lima

Jeffrey Nunes Xavier

Ivan Almeida

Fidel Mendonca

Anderson Correia

Joel Almeida

Kenneti Mendes

Williams Tavares

Kevin Oliveira Coronel

Keven Gomes

Betinho Gomes

Edy Tavares

Finland

Max Besselink

Perttu Blomgren

Daniel Dolenc

Federiko Federiko

Jacob Grandison

Shawn Hopkins

Mikael Jantunen

Henri Kantonen

Severi Kauntonen

Aatu Kivimaki

Miro Little

Alexander Madsen

Lauri Markkanen

Edon Maxhuni

Alex Murphy

Lassi Nikkarinen

Olivier Nkamhoua

Topias Palmi

Remu Raitanen

Sasu Salin

Ilari Seppala

Elias Valtonen

Cape Verde vs Finland: Players to Watch

The player to look for on Cape Verde's roster will be Real Madrid's Edy Tavares. Although he isn't the highest point-getter in the team, Tavares has undoubtedly been their most efficient player. On top of this, his average of 12.0 rebounds over three games should be quite useful in neutralizing Finland on the inside.

On the scoring front, Cape Verde are likely to look to Betinho Gomez to carry most of the offensive load. Gomez has been averaging a team-high 14.7 points per game in the FIBA World Cup 2023. Having scored a game-high 22 points in the win against Venezuela, Gomez will be key in getting the offense going.

Meanwhile, Finland are likely to rely on Lauri Markkanen to get things going for them. Markkanen has been the outright star of the team. While being the team's leading scorer and rebounder with an average of 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, Finland will look to him to secure their first win.

