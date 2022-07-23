Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and more: Ranking the top 10 veterans available on the free-agent market

The NBA offseason marches on as teams look for free-agent additions. While the initial waves of free agency have gone by, there's still time for teams to tinker with their rosters.

A number of veterans remain on the market. At this point in the offseason, teams are looking to strengthen their rotations. That could mean finding the right veteran pieces to bolster their bench and provide a spark.

Players like Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and even Blake Griffin are waiting to see where they will suit up next year. Young guard Collin Sexton is still a restricted free agent as well.

Let's take a look at the top 10 veterans available on the free-agent market.

#10: Markieff Morris

Markieef Morris with the Miami Heat

Markieff Morris is an intriguing free-agent option. The forward played 17 games, all with the Miami Heat, last season. Morris can be a versatile rotation asset and should be a name connected with potential playoff contenders.

Last season, Morris averaged 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game.

#9: Lou Williams

Lou Williams with the Atlanta Hawks

Although Lou Williams will be turning 36 in October, the 17-year veteran could still gain some interest as a potential bench asset. Williams has been an offensive sparkplug off the bench throughout the last several years.

Last season, Williams averaged 6.3 ppg in 14.3 mpg.

#8: Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe with the LA Clippers

Another guard on the market is Eric Bledsoe. After spending the majority of last season with the LA Clippers, Bledsoe was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. The team waived Bledoe this offseason, making him free to sign with any team.

In his last year with the Clippers, Bledsoe averaged 9.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 4.2 assists per game in 25.2 mpg.

#7: Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell with the Charlotte Hornets

Montrezl Harrell showcased his ability to be impactful last season. After putting up impressive numbers with the Washington Wizards, Harrell was traded to the Charlotte Hornets before the trade deadline. From there, Harrell provided a punch off the bench.

The forward is an unrestricted free agent, who is dealing with off-the-court issues. He was arrested in May on felony drug charges in Kentucky. Once there is clarity involving his legal situation, teams may look into Harrell.

#6: Hassan Whiteside

Hassan Whiteside with the Utah Jazz

Hassan Whiteside is another available big man. Last season, Whiteside played with the Utah Jazz as depth behind center Rudy Gobert. He offers the ability to be a solid rotation piece with his rebounding and shot blocking.

In 17.9 mpg last year, Whiteside averaged 8.2 ppg and 7.6 rpg.

#5: Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard with the LA Laker

Former LA Lakers big man Dwight Howard has definitely reached the late stages of his career, but he's still shown the ability to be effective in a bench role.

Howard might intrigue some playoff contenders as a potential depth piece. Last season, Howard averaged 6.2 ppg and 5.9 rpg in 16.2 mpg.

#4: Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin with the Brooklyn Nets

Another intriguing veteran left on the market is former Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin. Although Griffin doesn't have the same explosiveness he once had, he can be a valuable bench asset for a playoff team.

Last season, Griffin averaged 6.4 ppg and 4.1 rpg in 17.1 mpg.

#3: Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony with the LA Lakers

One of the biggest names left on the market is forward Carmelo Anthony. The eventual Hall of Fame forward should be a name to keep an eye on as he offers a scoring option off the bench.

Last season, Anthony averaged 13.3 ppg and 4.2 rpg in 26.0 mpg.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Report: Lakers have had “productive talks” on bringing Carmelo Anthony back. A couple of other teams are also in the mix, via @massey_evan Report: Lakers have had “productive talks” on bringing Carmelo Anthony back. A couple of other teams are also in the mix, via @massey_evan. https://t.co/EbA6pebVlX

He should be a name that starts to generate some traction as the regular season inches closer, especially when training camp approaches.

#2: DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins with Denver Nuggets

One of the most fascinating players still on the market is big man DeMarcus Cousins. Although Cousins continues to be a limited player compared to early in his career, he can be a consistent force off the bench.

Cousins spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks last season before spending the majority of the year with the Denver Nuggets.

He's arguably the best remaining big man on the market. He averaged 9.0 ppg and 5.6 rpg in 15.0 mpg last season.

#1: Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder with the Houston Rockets

One of the best remaining options on the market is guard Dennis Schroder.

Schroder, who turns 29 in September, can provide an impactful presence. He spent the majority of last season with the Boston Celtics before being traded to the Houston Rockets before the trade deadline.

Schroder will be an option teams will monitor, offering a scoring boost off the bench. Last season, Schroder averaged 13.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 4.6 apg while shooting 44.0%, including 34.9% from 3-point range.

