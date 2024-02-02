Carmelo Anthony's wife La La rocks Vanson leather jacket, marvels at grown-up son Kiyan on "Hot Ones" backstage

Carmelo Anthony's wife La La took to Instagram to share snaps of her with their grown-up son, Kiyan Anthony, in the studio of the popular YouTube interview channel "Hot Ones". The photos feature La La, rocking a Vanson leather jacket, proudly embracing Kiyan and flaunting her grown-up son, captioning the post:

"Growing up wayyyyy too fast"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kiyan Anthony gets candid about the pressures of being Carmelo Anthony's son

In a recent interview, Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, opened up about the pressures of having the former New York Knicks star as his father, and the expectations that come along with it.

Touching upon the pressures of being Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan said to MaxPreps:

"Definitely a lot of pressure you know, it's automatically going to be a lot more eyes on you just because of your name and who you are, so, if you live up to it, then you do, if you don't, people are going to criticize you and whatever you do.

"If you score 20 they want you to score 30, if you score two points they want you to score 10 so you just have to stop listening to them at that point and focus on your game."

Speaking about where he feels he is, Kiyan said:

"I feel like I am more versatile. People get by, all of these top-rank people get by, by having a lot of athleticism. But they can't shoot or they can't defend or nothing like that, so I feel like I am a three-level scorer, even though I don't jump out the gym like most people do that are highly ranked.

"But I could really get to my spot and shoot the three, shoot the mid-range, get to my floater, so I feel like I am a three-level scorer and that's not what a lot of people have."

Further, talking about his decision to transfer to Long Island Lutheran High School in New York, from Christ the King High School in Queens in 2023, Kiyan said:

"Definitely a higher level of competitiveness. Definitely more exposure for college recruits or NBA scouts or ranking and stuff like that so I feel like I made the right decision and I'm happy with where I'm right now. I'm only a junior right now so I have another year and a half to play at Luhi so I'm excited for that."

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!