“Playing soft… like suckers”: Carmelo Anthony cuts a furious figure in teaser of latest episode of son Kiyan Anthony’s show

Carmelo Anthony didn't hold back on his son Kiyan's AAU team while watching them compete during a recent episode of the high school prospect's "Evolution" vlog. In addition to his coaching in the gym, the NBA legend also pulled up to watch his son and his team play at the famed West 4th courts in Manhattan.

Of course, Carmelo Anthony isn't just any parent, he's also the owner of the Team Melo AAU team. As such, it's fairly common to see the NBA vet offering advice to the squad of players, given his involvement.

The clip and the vlog came from Episode 6 of Kiyan Anthony's latest series with Overtime, which has continued to captivate fans. The vlog follows the Class of 2025 standout as he looks to take his career to the next level.

As Kiyan made sure to tell fans right off the bat in the inaugural episode, while he may be the son of an NBA player, he's eager to prove himself. Given that, the vlog will seemingly follow him through high school as he looks to make the jump to college.

As Carmelo Anthony explained in the video, however, how some players competed didn't align with what NCAA coaches look for.

(Quote begins shortly after 9:30 mark)

"Nobody is happy with how we playing right now, my dad, yeah, he was tired."

The clip then cuts to Carmelo Anthony giving his team a pep talk, saying:

"Y'all not playing hard, y'all playing soft. Y'all playing like suckers. You think y'all gonna be recruited by coaches playing like this?"

The video then cuts back to Kiyan Anthony, who says:

"He was already disappointed from, you know, the Pro Skills game, so he was expecting us to come out with a chip on our shoulder against PSA, and I was expecting us to do that too, but it just didn't work like that."

Looking at Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony's career and his collegiate aspirations

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, has many of the same moves as his father, thanks to the years of duo training together. Despite that, the two have very different elements to their game that separate them. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 186 pounds, Kiyan Anthony has a smaller frame than his father.

According to 247Sports, Kiyan is a four-star recruit and one of the top players in his class. The site notably lists him as the top prospect in the state of New York, in addition to being the sixth-ranked shooting guard in the country.

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks - Game Two

On a national level, Anthony is listed as the 35th-ranked prospect across all positions, leading many to wonder whether he can make the NBA. Although the name alone carries considerable weight around the league, Kiyan seems incredibly skilled.

Whether or not fans end up seeing him compete in the NBA in the future, only time will tell.

