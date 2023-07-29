"You wanna wear the hat?": Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony's new show drops with a sizzling trailer

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, dropped the first episode of his new show, 'Kiyan Anthony's CRAZY Life' on YouTube this weekend.

According to the YouTube channel's description, the show will release every Saturday at noon and will follow Kiyan Anthony as he goes about his daily life.

From AAU tournaments and workouts to simply hanging out, the show will pull back the curtain on the second-generation hooper's life, giving fans an inside look.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The series is released through Overtime, and features an electrifying intro with audio from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announcing the first pick of the draft. The video makes it clear that Anthony is ready to walk in his father's footsteps and take the next step to becoming an NBA superstar.

In the video, fans can see the future Hall of Famer coaching his son Kiyan, while pushing him to the level needed to reach NBA stardom. In the trailer, fans can hear the ten-time All-Star's narration:

"So Ky, Chase your dream, because the time has come for you to carry this torch. ... You want to wear this hat? You got to do everything!"

Check out the full episode below!

Looking at Kiyan Anthony's career, and what's next for the young hooper

Kiyan Anthony is currently playing for Long Island Lutheran High School along with his dad's Team Melo EYBL travel basketball team. As he explained in a recent interview with the New York Post, when he first started playing in high school, he didn't think he was that good.

In Kiyan's sophmore year, his game underwent a big transformation that made him believe he could compete with some of the best players in the country. As he and his Carmelo both explained, there was never any pressure on him to follow in his father's footsteps.

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

Once he decided that he wanted to pursue basketball, however, Carmelo Anthony was right there by his sons side, helping him take his game to the next level.

With the ten-time All-Star's recent retirement, he now has the opportunity to work out with Kiyan every day.

As the Class of 2025 standout looks to take his career to the next level before hitting college, Carmelo Anthony is more excited about being a father than anything.

Speaking to The Post, he explained why his recent retirement has him incredibly excited about being an 'everyday father':

“I feel like an everyday father — somebody who’s there, waking up with you, I get to plot and plan and strategize the way parents do with their kids, and not doing it from afar, in another city, in a hotel. I can really guide him now. I’m more excited about that than anything.”

Whether or not Kiyan Anthony follows in his father's footsteps and plays collegiate basketball for Syracuse, only time will tell.

(Suggested Reading: LeBron James' son Bryce teams up with Kiyan Anthony)

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)