Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers: How to watch, TV Schedule, Channel, Live-stream - March 18

The LA Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets at the Staples Center tonight, with the objective of securing their 4th win in succession. The Lakers notched up an emphatic 137-121 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their latest game.

The Hornets, on the other hand, are coming off a crushing loss to the Denver Nuggets, who dismantled their defense in a 129-104 win. The Charlotte Hornets will have to make improvements in that area as they have some tough games coming up.

How to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs LA Lakers game?

Charlotte Hornets v Denver Nuggets

Time: 10:30 PM (Eastern Time); 8:00 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles

TV Channel: NBA TV, Fox Sports-South East Charlotte, Spectrum Sportsnet

Live-stream: NBA League Pass

Charlotte Hornets: Team News

The Charlotte Hornets will be without mercurial guard Terry Rozier's services for tonight's game. He will miss out due to a knee injury and will be replaced by Devonte' Graham in the starting lineup.

LaMelo Ball has been in good form lately, averaging 15.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game. Off-season acquisition Gordon Hayward has played well too, putting up 20.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Injured: Terry Rozier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

LA Lakers: Team News

The LA Lakers won't have Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Marc Gasol, and Alex Caruso available for the game against Charlotte Hornets.

Anthony Davis is dealing with an Achilles tendon problem, while Jared Dudley is out with a knee injury. Antetokounmpo and Gasol are sidelined due to the Covid-19 protocol, and Alex Caruso won't feature because of a precaution taken as a result of a concussion.

Markieff Morris will replace Anthony Davis in the starting lineup at the power forward position, while Damion Jones will start at the 5.

Injured: Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Marc Gasol, and Alex Caruso

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

