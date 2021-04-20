Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will lock horns with fellow playoff hopefuls, the Charlotte Hornets, at Madison Square Garden tonight. The Knicks are sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 31-27 record, while the Hornets are in eighth spot courtesy of a 28-28 record.
Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks injury report
Charlotte Hornets
The guard duo of Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball are sidelined with ankle and wrist injuries, respectively. Gordon Hayward is out through April following a foot problem. Nate Darling will miss out because of an ankle injury.
Devonte' Graham's status is questionable due to a quadriceps issue.
New York Knicks
Alec Burks is out indefinitely because of the league's health and safety protocols. John Henson won't be able to participate because of a calf issue, while center Mitchell Robinson is doubtful to return this season after undergoing foot surgery.
Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks predicted lineups
Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets will start the game with the guard duo of Terry Rozier and Cody Martin. Rozier is having a breakout season, tallying 20 points and 4 rebounds on an impressive 40% shooting from downtown.
Miles Bridges will start at small forward, while Jalen McDaniels will take up the other forward spot. Vernon Carey Jr. will be the team's starting center.
Bismack Biyombo and Brad Wanamaker will come off the bench to play significant minutes for James Borrego's team.
Also Read: NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine most likely to decline an extension with Chicago Bulls to become a free agent in 2022
New York Knicks
Head coach Tom Thibodeau will field a backcourt of Elfrid Payton and Reggie Bullock, with sophomore RJ Barrett taking up the small forward position. Julius Randle, who has been in sublime form lately, will start at the 4. Randle has put up 23.7 points, 6 assists and 10.5 rebounds, along with a steal, shooting 40% from the deep.
Nerlens Noel will start at the center position in Mitchell Robinson's absence.
Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks predicted starting 5s
Charlotte Hornets
Point Guard - Terry Rozier l Shooting Guard - Cody Martin l Small Forward - Miles Bridges l Power Forward - Jalen McDaniels l Center - Vernon Carey Jr.
New York Knicks
Point Guard - Elfrid Payton l Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock l Small Forward - RJ Barrett l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Nerlens Noel
Also Read: NBA 2020-21: Top 5 teams with the most efficient salary-win ratio