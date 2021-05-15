Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 15th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The slumping Charlotte Hornets will look to get back to winning ways when they take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The Charlotte Hornets are currently on a three-game skid. They were routed by the LA Clippers 90-113 in their previous outing.

The Hornets struggled offensively all night as they made just 39.3% field goals, including 27.3% of their three-point attempts. Rookie LaMelo Ball led the scoring with 18 points, while no other Charlotte Hornets player managed to score 15 points or more in the game.

The New York Knicks have also been inconsistent lately and have recorded two wins in their last four outings.

They are coming off a hard-fought 102-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs and will be confident ahead of Saturday's matchup against James Borrego's men. Alec Burks shone for the team with 30 points, while Julius Randle continued his great run of form, tallying 25 points, nine rebounds and as many assists.

WE HERE.



The New York Knicks are headed to the Playoffs. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/kpp3Pu3RJr — x - NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 13, 2021

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets in action

The Charlotte Hornets have ruled out two players for the game against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Gordon Hayward and Cody Martin are sidelined because of foot and ankle injuries, respectively. Hayward is still far from returning to action and is likely to miss the play-in tournament, while there is no update provided on Martin's return.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose is the only active player who has been listed on the New York Knicks' injury report. He is listed as questionable to face the Charlotte Hornets because of an ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Robison (foot) is the only player sidelined. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks - Predicted Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets could make minor changes to their starting lineup from the last game.

Miles Bridges is expected to return after being ruled out due to the league's health and safety protocols since May 2nd. If he is good to start, either Jalen McDaniels or Bismack Biyombo will return to the bench. Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and PJ Washington are likely to retain their place in the lineup.

Sources: Miles Bridges expected to return to the lineup for #Hornets against the Knicks on Saturday.

https://t.co/WBFint6unU — Rod Boone (@rodboone) May 14, 2021

Devonte Graham, Cody Zeller and Caleb Martin are likely to play the most minutes coming off the Charlotte Hornets bench.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are expected to play with their regular starting five and rotations.

Elfrid Payton and RJ Barrett will likely start as the two guards, while Julius Randle, Reggie Bullock and Nerlens Noel will be deployed on the frontcourt.

Derrick Rose is expected to play despite being listed as questionable and will likely play the most minutes off the New York Knicks' bench, along with Alec Burks and Taj Gibson.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks - Predicted Starting 5s

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball l Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier l Small Forward - Jalen McDaniels l Power Forward - Miles Bridges l Center - PJ Washington.

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton l Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett l Small Forward - Reggie Bullock l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Nerlens Noel.

