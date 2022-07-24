Questions about strength and superb Summer League debut: How will Chet Holmgren fare in the NBA?

Chet Holmgren earned respect and praise from former NBA player JJ Redick for his performance in the 2022 Summer League. Holmgren became a topic of discussion on Redick's podcast "The Old Man & The Three."

NBA analysts have touted Chet Holmgren as a potential unicorn in this year's draft. Given his immense size and athleticism, Holmgren displays the traits of a modern big man with defensive upside.

The 7'1" Gonzaga product impressed spectators at Summer League. Having seen the young center in action, Redick had nothing but praise for Holmgren when he said:

"Watching Chet Holmgren in person was an experience. I mean, right away you're taken aback by his length, his frame - but a couple of things jumped out.

"He's got a confidence to his game, he's got a competitiveness to his game. He's got a really strong belief in self."

Redick then broke down certain plays that impressed him more than others. Admiring the big man's skillset, JJ Redick couldn't help but make comparisons between Holmgren and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While Redick gushed about Holmgren's overall skill, his defensive ability struck a chord with the Duke legend. Redick said:

"Because of his length and his ability to move his feet, he can just kinda make plays everywhere. It's like he's discovered the Tesseract and he can bridge space and time."

Holmgren ended the Summer League with an average of 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

But how well can Holmgren defend big men in the NBA?

Chet Holmgren's defensive upside

As JJ Redick mentioned, Holmgren has shown impressive defensive upside. By virtue of his long frame and wingspan, the 20-year-old is an intimidating presence inside the paint.

In addition to his length, Holmgren has also shown tremendous shot-blocking ability. While his length helps with blocking shots, he doesn't bite on fakes either.

The discipline required to stay down while guarding players on the low block forms the foundation of sound defensive principles.

While his low post defense is impressive, his true value is his ability to guard outside the paint. Holmgren is mobile for someone of his size.

Holmgren has a great sense of when to shift his legs to cut off angles. Pairing this with his reach, the 20-year-old can alter perimeter shots by getting a hand up in time.

Chet Holmgren ticks all the right boxes in terms of pure defensive value. However, the matter is more complicated considering the disadvantages he'll face against players in the league.

Chet Holmgren will struggle against stronger players

Strength emerges as a criticism of most young players entering the league. Coming up against seasoned veterans, rookies aren't usually prepared for the degree of physicality.

In this regard, Holmgren faces a disadvantage. His length and size may be above average but weighing in at just under 200 lbs, Holmgren lacks in strength.

This shortcoming was seen most recently in the Summer League game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Although the Thunder won the bout, Chet struggled to guard Grizzlies center Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Lofton may not be a tall center, but he has impressive strength. Singling out the Thunder big man on several occasions, Lofton just bullied his way into the paint.

Considering that the NBA features Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Zion Williamson, Holmgren may face a tough time adjusting.

How will Chet Holmgren fare in the NBA?

Chet Holmgren guards Jabari Smith Jr.

While there are some concerns, Chet Holmgren should be able to overcome them.

Holmgren finds himself paired alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. The trio has the potential to be one of the most exciting young cores in the league. He will have the time and opportunity to grow and adapt with them.

Defensively, Chet Holmgren should still be able to handle himself in the paint. Although matchups against stronger centers will present challenges, he can still be valuable as a rim protector on the help side.

Figuring out patterns and other defensive tactics may aid Holmgren as he continues to grow into his body.

His confidence will play a large part in determining his success. Although Holmgren tends to toe the line of being overconfident, the competitiveness could help him develop quickly.

