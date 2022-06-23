Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and more: 5 possible selections for OKC Thunder's number 2 draft pick

The NBA draft is Thursday, and the OKC Thunder will have plenty of options to consider. Fans are anxiously waiting to see where the top prospects end up.

After drafting one of the NBA's most impressive rookies last year in playmaking guard Josh Giddey, the Thunder are looking to add more talent. Oklahoma City is set to have numerous selections, including two lottery picks.

Here's a look at the top five options for the Thunder to consider for the No. 2 pick.

Five draft options for the OKC Thunder

#1: Chet Holmgren

Gonzaga Bulldogs freshman Chet Holmgren

The Orlando Magic are expected to take Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. with the first selection. If that happens, the chances are that Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti will jump on the opportunity to add Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren is viewed by many as the top prospect. He has the defensive ability and two-way potential to be a star. The 7-foot freshman averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.

#2: Paolo Banchero

Duke Blue Devils freshman forward Paolo Banchero during the NCAA Tournament

While many have pointed to the opportunity for the Thunder to add Holmgren, there's still another route the team could take: selecting Duke's Paolo Banchero. One of the country's most dangerous offensive forwards last year, Banchero is arguably the most ready player in this class to contribute at the NBA level.

Banchero, 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, has the strength and quickness to dominate opponents on offense. With Banchero having the ability to be a dangerous playmaker as well, he would give the Thunder another dangerous wrinkle to their offense. Banchero averaged 17.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 3.2 apg while shooting 47.8%, including 33.8% from 3-point range.

#3: Jabari Smith Jr.

Auburn Tigers freshman Jabari Smith during the NCAA Tournament

If Orlando decides to go in another direction at No. 1, the Thunder could draft Auburn's Jabari Smith. The 6-foot-10 freshman was one of the most impressive players in the country this year.

Smith has the size and outside shooting ability to become a dangerous weapon. Not only does Smith have the potential to turn into a bucket-getting machine, he's also shown the upside of turning into a high-level defender. The 19-year-old averaged 16.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 2.0 apg while shooting 42.9%, including 42.0% from 3-point range.

#4: Jaden Ivey

Purdue Boilermarkers guard Jaden Ivey

Although the Thunder have plenty of intriguing pieces in their backcourt, the team could look to add another. There are plenty of teams that have Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey at the top of their draft boards.

Jaden Ivey's evolution as a shooter will play a huge role in the way NBA defenses choose to guard him throughout his career. Went from shooting 26% to 36% for 3 this season, but still has room to grow, especially pulling up in mid-range. He shows flashes of dynamic shot-making.

Ivey has explosiveness and speed and could help provide additional spacing. If the Thunder are convinced Ivey could be a player with superstar upside, they could shake things up by picking him. Ivey averaged 17.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 3.1 apg while shooting 46.0%, including 35.8% from 3-point range.

#5: Keegan Murray

Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore Keegan Murray

While it would be one of the more shocking developments in the draft, Oklahoma City might be intrigued by one of college basketball's most impressive players. Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore Keegan Murray was a standout in the NCAA last year. At 6-foot-8 with the ability to score at multiple levels, Murray has reportedly had a strong pre-draft process.

Top 5 NBA draft prospect Keegan Murray talks about interested teams, craziest question asked, having one scholarship offer, almost going JUCO route, questioning upside because of age & intel on his stock: "I've been slighted my whole life."

Although Murray is older than most of the prospects slotted to go in the top 10, he could be one of the safer players in this class. Murray averaged 23.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.4%, including 39.8% from 3-point range.

