Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in an inter-conference matchup between two teams with postseason aspirations.

The Bulls (45-36) need a desperate uptick in form. They have lost eight of their last 10 games and are sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are 10 games behind leaders Miami Heat (53-28) and have the Toronto Raptors (48-33) going ahead of them and clinching the fifth seed.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-35) are seventh in the West. They have won five of their last 10 games and are coming off a 127-121 win against the San Antonio Spurs, thanks to the exploits of Anthony Edwards.

Game Details

Game: Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, Apr. 10; 8:30 PM ET (Monday, Apr. 11; 7 AM).

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Zach LaVine in action against the Miami Heat

After early season hype, the Chicago Bulls have been brought back down to earth. That's because their results have taken a nosedive since the turn of the year for a multitude of reasons. Their roster has been constantly plagued by injuries to the likes of Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine.

However, there is no better time to hit top form than right now. The Bulls will depend on the likes of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to make some serious noise in the postseason .

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Ayo Dosunmu; G - Coby White; F - DeMar DeRozan; F - Javonte Green; C - Tristan Thompson.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves against the Atlanta Hawks

With Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, the Minnesota Timberwolves have the personnel to challenge for the championship in the near future. However, that is unlikely to happen this campaign, as the West is packed with strong teams.

A lack of consistency has been the root of problems for Minnesota this season. That is especially true with injuries and players entering the league's health and safety protocols inhibiting the team's progress.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G: Patrick Beverley; G: D'Angelo Russell; F: Anthony Edwards; F: Jarred Vanderbilt; C: Naz Reid.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds and Spreads - April 10th, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Chicago Bulls 45-36 +215 O 231.5 +6.6 Minnesota Timberwolves 46-35 -265 U 231.5 -6.5

The Timberwolves are expected to win this game because of their better recent form. Moreover, the Bulls' campaig is spiralling out of control, with injuries sustained by their starters.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Chicago Bulls vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine is averaging nearly 25 PPG. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 28 PPG. The Bulls have won three of their last 10 games.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards dropped 49 points in his last game. Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to miss this game. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 18.1 PPG.

Bulls vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

Chicago is in free fall, racking up losses heading into the postseason, so the Timberwolves will fancy their chances of winning this matchup.

The Bulls have lost their last four games. Minnesota has won five of their last 10 games. The Timberwolves have won 26 games at home.

Where to watch Bulls vs Timberwolves?

You can watch the action unfold between the two teams on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be telecast on local TV - BSN and NBCSCH+.

