Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder: Prediction and betting tips | November 22, 2023

The Chicago Bulls game against the OKC Thunder takes place on November 22. This is the second and the last time these teams will face each other in the 2023-24 NBA season and in their first matchup, the Thunder won by a wide margin of 20 points.

The Chicago Bulls are on a slump and they have lost four of their last five games. Their most recent match was against the Miami Heat and they lost by 18 points with the final score 100-118.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder are on a five-game winning streak and their record is 10-4. They are third in the NBA Western Conference, right behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.

Chicago Bulls vs. OKC Thunder: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

This matchup will take place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NBCS-CH and BSN are showing the game, which starts at 8:00 p.m. ET. NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy the game through an online livestream.

Moneyline: Bulls (+230) vs. Thunder (-280)

Spread: Bulls +7.0 (-110) vs. -7.0 Thunder (-110)

Total (O/U): Bulls (u224.5) vs. Thunder (o224.5)

Chicago Bulls vs. OKC Thunder: Preview

The OKC Thunder have only one player on the injury list as Jalen Williams is out with a sore hip. The rest are good to go in this game against the Bulls.

On the other side of the fence, Patrick Williams, Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine are marked as probable. Dalen Terry still has no timetable to return from his knee injury while Lonzo Ball is ruled out for the entire 2023-24 season.

Chicago Bulls vs. OKC Thunder: Predicted lineups

The Bulls have been going with Nikola Vucevic, Zach LaVine, Coby White and DeMar DeRozan in recent games. Alex Caruso got a start in their last matchup.

With Jalen Williams out for OKC, Cason Wallace has been seeing more minutes. Chet Holmgren and Lou Dort join him in the front court while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are the guards.

Chicago Bulls vs. OKC Thunder: Betting tips

DeMar DeRozan is at 20.5 points on NBA props and he missed that mark in their last game. However, he went over three out of his last five games. The Thunder are a high-scoring bunch so expect DeRozan to bring his scoring up.

Rookie Chet Holmgren is at 18.5 points on NBA props and he has gone above that mark only once in the last five matchups. Focusing more on defense, expect him to not prioritize scoring.

Chicago Bulls vs. OKC Thunder: Prediction

With the way the Thunder beat the Bulls in their previous meeting, it is unlikely Chicago will prevail on the road. With all the injuries for the Bulls on top, the Thunder should cover the spread.