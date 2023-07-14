"Drug test incoming" - Jalen Williams' IG post showing his recent transformation has NBA fans in splits

Jalen Williams recently shared a photo to his Instagram that displayed the work he has put in at the gym. Bleacher Report's official Twitter account posted the image, along with a photo from six months ago, captioning the post:

"Jalen Williams been in the LAB 😳💪"

Check out Jalen Williams' six month body transformation below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jalen Williams been in the LAB Jalen Williams been in the LAB 😳💪 https://t.co/1qqGOBFkPj

Fans reacted to the post via Twitter. @marathonpace67 shared that he believes the Oklahoma City Thunder forward will be drug tested soon, stating:

"Drug test incoming"

@jwjackson315 did not notice much of a difference:

"Ain’t nothing change but the shirt and the contrast in the lighting"

@frankeaye fired back, claiming that he was looking for change in the wrong places:

"Arms haven’t changed much, but the chest shoulders and traps have, he’s noticeably bigger if you zoom out from just his arms"

@imightbepop alleged Williams is on steroids, while attempting to contact the FBI, Oklahoma City Police Department, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver:

"@FBI @OKCPD @adamsilverhq THIS MAN IS ON STEROIDS"

@troyboy621 claimed:

"He’s not in the NFL does he know that?"

@DedicationHoops stated that the Thunder will have the best trio of builds:

"OKC is boutta have the most built trio of players between him, lu dort and keyontae johnson lmao"

@CalvinSwish disagreed, pointing out a Memphis Grizzlies trio:

"Not better than Desmond bane, David roddy, and Steven Adams"

@BandwagonSp0rts stated:

"I guess getting new hair and a tighter shirt is being in the lab"

@BetMGM used a meme to joke about two of Oklahoma City's skinnier players, captioning the tweet:

"Jalen Williams standing in a timeout huddle next to Poku and Chet"

Williams teammate, Chet Holmgren, responded to the post, stating:

"Bro buff in both pics😂😂😂"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

jeff @DedicationHoops @BleacherReport @JdubPSCEO OKC is boutta have the most built trio of players between him, lu dort and keyontae johnson lmao @BleacherReport @JdubPSCEO OKC is boutta have the most built trio of players between him, lu dort and keyontae johnson lmao

Bandwagon Sports @BandwagonSp0rts @BleacherReport @JdubPSCEO I guess getting new hair and a tighter shirt is being in the lab @BleacherReport @JdubPSCEO I guess getting new hair and a tighter shirt is being in the lab

Haver💰🧛🏾‍♂️ @atmbink @BleacherReport @JdubPSCEO Thunder strength and conditioning coach got mj’s secret stuff on standby ik you seen Chet @BleacherReport @JdubPSCEO Thunder strength and conditioning coach got mj’s secret stuff on standby ik you seen Chet😂

How did Jalen Williams perform in his rookie season?

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Jalen Williams 12th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. As a rookie, he exceeded expectations as he averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. Williams shot 52.1% from the field, 35.6% from three-point range and 81.2% from the free-throw line.

He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, while finishing second to Paolo Banchero in Rookie of the Year voting. Williams played one game in the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League, finishing with 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block. He shot 8-14 from the field, 3-5 from three-point range and 2-3 from the free-throw line.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes