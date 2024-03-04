Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 4, 2024

The Chicago Bulls start a four-game road trip on Monday with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Chicago, which lost 123-115 to Sacramento on Feb. 3, will be hoping to win and even the season series. The Bulls may find it tough to pull out a victory as they will be without several key players.

The Kings’ roster could be bolstered by the return of De’Aaron Fox who has missed his team’s last two games due to knee soreness. He was reportedly a full participant in Sacramento’s last practice which could allow him to be cleared for the said matchup. Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes will lead the home team if “Swipa” remains inactive.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bulls continue to have an up-and-down season. They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-123 in OT on Wednesday but went down to the Milwaukee Bucks 113-97 on Friday. The Bulls will have to play better against the Kings to end their trend of alternating wins and losses in their last five games.

Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Kings will host the Bulls at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Monday starting at 10:00 p.m. ET. NBC Sports California and NBCSCH+ are the local networks that will cover the game. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can tune in to SiriusXM, Sactown Sports 1140 AM and 670 The Score to catch the action.

Moneyline: Bulls (+270) vs. Kings (-260)

Spread: Bulls (+6.5) vs. Kings (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Bulls (o227.5 -110) vs. Kings (u227.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings: Game preview

The Chicago Bulls will again be without Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Torrey Craig and Lonzo Ball. Alex Caruso is also questionable due to a right hamstring strain. In Chicago’s wins, it has mainly succeeded by having a hot hand. If one of Coby White, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic has an off-night, the Bulls lose.

The three will have to play well simultaneously for a chance to beat the Kings. In the loss to the Bucks, “Deebo” couldn’t get going early but the Bulls were carried by White and Vucevic. Once DeRozan found his touch, Vucevic was tossed out of the game. The trio has to have a good game together to win on the road.

Expand Tweet

The Sacramento Kings are 1-1 in De’Aaron Fox’s last two absences. They impressively beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-120 in overtime without the cat-quick point guard.

Kings coach Mike Brown has a healthier and deeper roster than what his counterpart Billy Donovan has. Brown’s team has the advantage even if Fox is inactive. The Kings should maximize their opportunities to decisively win the season series against Chicago.

Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings: Starting lineups

SF - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic, PG - Coby White and PG - Alex Dosunmu are the starters. Alex Caruso will join them if he’s cleared to play. If not, Terry Taylor could play in his spot.

C - Domantas Sabonis, SF - Harrison Barnes, SF - Keegan Murray and SG - Kevin Huerter continue to start for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox will slot in at point guard if cleared to play. Otherwise, Keon Ellis or Davion Mitchell could join the other four players.

Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings: Betting tips

Coby White gets a 21.5 over/under points prop. The Chicago Bulls guard has had an up-down two weeks, averaging 16.4 points on just 30.1% shooting, including 24.2% from deep. Sacramento isn’t an elite defensive team but it isn’t too bad either. They may have enough to contain White and prevent him from getting past his points prop.

De’Aaron Fox has a 24.5 over/under points prop. The Sacramento Kings star’s betting line is quite surprising as he has been averaging 31.6 points on 52.4% shooting in his last five games. If his bruised knee continues to bother him, he might not get past his points prop. Otherwise, he could easily get past that if 100% healthy.

Chicago Bulls vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction

So much of the Chicago Bulls’ success has depended on them getting hot for most of the game. If DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Nikola Vucevic falter, they might get blown away.

The Sacramento Kings know how to win even when De’Aaron Fox isn’t around or struggles. With home-court advantage and a healthier lineup, they could get the W and do it against Chicago’s +6.5 spread.