Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors:  Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | November 24, 2023

The Chicago Bulls versus Toronto Raptors is one of 10 games that the NBA prepared for basketball fans on Nov. 24. This is the second time that both teams will meet this year and the winner of their first encounter was the Chicago Bulls in overtime, 104-103.

The Chicago Bulls have a measly 5-11 record entering this game and they are currently placed 13th in the NBA Eastern Conference. They lost five of their last six games.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have been trying to find their consistency as they split their last four games to two ins and two losses. This team is coming from a victory against the Indiana Pacers by just one point, 132-131.

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Bulls versus Raptors game will be held inside the halls of the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and basketball fans can watch the game on television through the NBALP and TSN networks. NBA League Pass subscribers can also enjoy the match through an online livestream.

Moneyline: Bulls (+170) vs Raptors (-200)

Spread: Bulls +5.0 (-110) vs -5.0 Raptors (-110)

Total (O/U): Bulls (u217.5) vs Raptors (o217.5)

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors: Preview

The Chicago Bulls have Zach LaVine on the injured list but he is marked as "questionable" for the Raptors game as he tries to heal fast from a foot injury. Dalen Terry still has no timeline to return from a knee injury while Lonzo Ball is ruled out for the entire season.

For the Toronto Raptors, frontcourt forwards Thaddeus Young and Precious Achiuwa are both listed as "questionable" while Christian Koloko is still not given a go signal to return to the team as he deals with respiratory problems.

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted lineups

With no Zach LaVine, the Bulls have been running with a small ball starting five. Nikola Vucevic still anchors the paint at the center while DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams at forwards. Alex Caruso and Coby White are positioned as guards.

For the Raptors, there are no injuries from their starters, and will likely go with their usual five. Dennis Schroder and OG Anunoby are at the backcourt while rounding up the frontcourt are Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl.

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors: Betting tips

DeMar DeRozan is handed 22.5 points on the NBA props and he has gone over that mark three times in the last five games. With or without a 100% healthy Zach LaVine, he should get more scoring load and should go over.

On the other side, 21.5 points is the NBA props for Pascal Siakam. He is coming off a 36-point game and went over the mark three times in the last five matches. He should go over again in this matchup with the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction

The last time the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors went up against each other, it took an extra five minutes to determine the winner. This is likely not going to be the case this time with the status of Zach LaVine. The Raptors are the favorites to win with the spread being covered. For the total, this should be a high-scoring affair again and this game should go over.