"Chicago never truly rebounded since Michael Jordan left" – Draymond Green speaks to Zach LaVine on Chicago Bulls' resurgence this season

Former NBA superstar Michael Jordan's iconic moments and memories he created during his illustrious career are something that will stand the test of time.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said the Chicago Bulls have not rebounded since Jordan retired after winning his sixth championship with the franchise in 1998. (Jordan later returned to the NBA to play two seasons with the Washington Wizards.)

On his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," Green said the Bulls are still in a rebuilding phase. He said despite seasons with Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler, the Bulls have never reached the same heights as they did under MJ. (Chicago made the playoffs in 10 of 11 seasons from 2005-15 and reached the conference finals in 2011.)

Green told current Bulls star Zach LaVine that:

"You were traded to Chicago (in June 2017), and Chicago hadn't really rebounded. I mean, obviously you had those few years in there with Thibbs (coach Tom Thibodeau) and D-Rose, and Jimmy had a solid run there, but Chicago never truly rebounded since Michael Jordan left."

Green also talked about how iconic those days were with Jordan and Scottie Pippen:

"When I play in Chicago, every time I hear the music in the starting lineup, it feels like Michael Jordan is about to run out. We all know the intro song of the Chicago Bulls. And like I said, for me personally when we're playing there, every time I hear it, I look at the tunnel like Michael Jordan is about to come out.

"And then it's only Zach LaVine run out, and I'm a little disappointed but it's all good."

How far can the Chicago Bulls go this season?

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine

After a summer in which the Chicago Bulls acquired DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, there were expectations Chicago could make the postseason for the first time since 2017.

But a lot of folks expected Zach LaVine and DeRozan to get in each other's way and hinder the team. Suffice to say, that has not been the case as LaVine and DeRozan have formed an incredible partnership, and the Bulls (29-17) are half a game behind first place in the Eastern Conference. The duo have carried the scoring burden and have excelled as both are on track to make the All-Star Game.

LaVine has 11 30-point games, taking his tally to 67 for the Bulls. He has the second-highest 30-point games for a guard in Bulls history behind Michael Jordan (537).

LaVine: 23 PTS, 5 AST

DeRozan: 21 PTS, 5 AST Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are the first pair of teammates to reach 20+ points and 5+ assists in a single half since the start of the play-by-play era (1997-98). @EliasSports LaVine: 23 PTS, 5 ASTDeRozan: 21 PTS, 5 AST Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are the first pair of teammates to reach 20+ points and 5+ assists in a single half since the start of the play-by-play era (1997-98). @EliasSports LaVine: 23 PTS, 5 ASTDeRozan: 21 PTS, 5 AST https://t.co/6wBsBJxFdv

Chicago has the weapons to make some postseason noise, as they are eighth in the league in offensive ratings and possess perimeter threats with Ball, LaVine and Nikola Vučević. They also possess lockdown defenders like Caruso and Ball, who can handle defensive assignments of opposing guards.

The only thing the Bulls lack is experience. LaVine has yet to play a minute in the playoffs, while Ball and Vučević have very little to no playoffs experience whatsoever. Plus, a young bench is something that could hinder the team in the biggest moments.

With all that said, if the Bulls can get Ball and Caruso back healthy and LaVine and DeRozan can keep up their play, there's no reason Chicago can't make the Eastern Conference finals.

