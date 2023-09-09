The Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun are headed into the WNBA Playoffs. With the playoffs only a few days away, both teams will have a chance to face off against each other one more time in the regular season.

While the final results of their upcoming game will not affect the playoff picture in any way, it will still be an important matchup as either team will look to begin post-season action with some much-needed momentum.

The Chicago Sky currently holds a 17-22 record, which is only good enough for the lowest seed, while the Connecticut Sun are the third-seeded team with a 27-12 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite both teams already being a lock for the playoffs, fans should not expect either to take their upcoming game lightly.

Also read: Watch: New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu sets WNBA record for most 3-pointers in regular season

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun prediction

The Connecticut Sun are likely the favorites to win despite coming in as the road team for their Sept. 10 matchup. They seem pretty comfortable playing the role of villains, as they hold a 14-6 record when playing on an opponent's court.

The Chicago Sky, on the other hand, have failed to defend their home turf as they only hold a 7-13 record when playing in front of their fans.

Furthermore, Chicago has yet to beat Connecticut this season. In their previous matchups, Connecticut has come away with the victory, and both teams will be playing at their best for different reasons. One team to avoid the sweep, and the other to secure it.

Connecticut also has a better roster than Chicago, which is easily reflected by both teams' records. Due to these factors, there is no reason to think the upcoming matchup will end differently than the previous three.

However, an upset can come from anywhere in basketball, so Connecticut will not let its guard down as Chicago attempts to stun them.

Also read: Fact check: Is Sexyy Redd trying out for a WNBA team? Finding out the truth

Chicago Sky roster

Morgan Bertsch

Kahleah Copper

Dana Evans

Rebekah Gardner

Isabelle Harrison

Ruthy Hebard

Sika Kone

Marina Mabrey

Robyn Parks

Alanna Smith

Taylor Soule

Elizabeth Williams

Courtney Williams

Connecticut Sun roster

Rebecca Allen (G)

DeWanna Bonner (F-G)

Leigha Brown (G)

Dijonai Carrington (G-F)

Tyasha Harris (G)

Bernadett Hatar (C)

Tiffany Hayes (G)

Natisha Hedeman (G)

Brionna Jones (F)

Olivia Nelson-Ododa (C)

Alyssa Thomas (F)

Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun players to watch

Kahleah Cooper and Marina Mabrey have been the scoring leaders for the Chicago Sky with 18.7 and 15.0 points per game, respectively, throughout the season. Expect them to lead their team as best they can in an attempt to secure the win.

Meanwhile, the Connecticut Sun is being led by DeWanna Bonner in scoring at 17.7 points per game. Still, Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas and Tiffany Hayes are all expected to contribute heavily, as all three also average over 12 points per game.

Also read: 5 stars who can win the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award