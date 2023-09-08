Watch: New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu sets WNBA record for most 3-pointers in regular season

Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty continues to prove that she is one of the best to ever do it as she claimed the WNBA record for most 3-pointers in a season with 122.

The record-breaking shot came in at the 7:23 mark of the third quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks when Courtney Vandersloot found Ionescu sliding to the corner and it was an automatic 3-pointer from there.

The previous record holder of most 3-pointers in a season was held by Diana Taurasi with 121 in 2006.

Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces came close last season as she finished the year with 113 3-pointers. Still on the chase to overtake Plum this season is Arike Ogunbowale who is at 110 and the Dallas Wings still have two games left to play before the playoffs begin.

The New York Liberty registered their 32nd win of the season with Ionescu finishing with 16 points along with five assists and four rebounds on the night. Breanna Stewart was the top-scorer for her team as she finished the game with 25 points while Betnijah Laney was not far behind with 20.

The New York Liberty holds the best record in the WNBA Eastern Conference and is five games ahead of the Connecticut Sun. Furthermore, the Sun is behind the Las Vegas Aces by just half a game as they end their season with a matchup against the Washington Mystics.

Sabrina Ionescu shares a close relationship with Steph Curry

Sabrina Ionescu and Steph Curry are the best shooters in their respective leagues as they both hold the most number of 3-pointers in a season in the WNBA and NBA, respectively.

Growing up in the Bay Area, Ionescu has watched a lot of Curry's games and she reflected on being close friends with her basketball idol when speaking to Dime Magazine's Martin Rickman:

“I talk to [Steph] regularly. It's always a full circle moment to be able to grow up watching them on TV and on a court, and then be able to pick up the phone and call them if you need to," said Ionescu.

"I know what that feels like, and I want to be that for younger athletes as well, using that experience that I have to want to be that mentor for a lot of others as well. I never want to take those moments for granted."

Sabrina Ionescu is just 25 years old and in her fourth season in the WNBA. She certainly could break her own record one day as her career continues to progress.