Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever WNBA 2023 odds, predictions, rosters, where to watch, and more

The Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever matchup will be played on Tuesday night. Basketball fans will be able to watch the upcoming game on CBS Sports Network, as well as on the WNBA League Pass.

The Fever are 1-4 so far in the season, but are slightly better than their record indicates. They went 1-2 in the first two games, but lost their last two games by an average of 3.5 points.

The Sky, on the other hand, rank fifth in the 2023 WNBA season. They are 4-3 so far, although their record at home is rather disappointing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever game will be played at Wintrust Arena

The Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever matchup will be played at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. While the Sky are 4-3 this season, they have won only one out of three games at home so far.

Interestingly, the Chicago Sky lost both home games by three points combined. They were beaten by the Washington Mystics 71-69 on May 26, and their latest loss came on Friday against the New York Liberty, 77-76.

Chicago avenged the loss by winning a game against the Liberty on Sunday night on the road.

The Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever matchup will feature several stars (Image via Getty Images)

Since Chicago has two injured centers, Elizabeth Williams will likely be in the starting lineup once again. She will be joined by Kahleah Copper and Alanna Smith in the frontcourt, while the Sky will have Courtney Williams and Marina Mabrey in the backcourt.

The team won't be able to count on five players in the Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever matchup.

You may be interested in reading: Who are Aliyah Boston's parents? Family of Indiana Fever WNBA player explored

The Indiana Fever have no injury problems, which is what will give them a big advantage on Tuesday night. Due to this, we expect the team to start Aliyah Boston, an exciting rookie, at the center position, with Lexie Hull and NaLyssa Smith in forward spots.

The Fever will likely use Kelsey Mitchell and Erica Wheeler as starting guards as well.

Aliyah Boston is one of the best rookies in the WNBA (Image via Getty Images)

Odds for the Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever matchup are currently not available. However, the Sky will likely be the favorites to win the game. The total for points will likely be set at around 165 points per game.

You may be interested in reading: Who are Austin Kelly and his wife Karima Christmas-Kelly? Everything to know about the two WNBA Assistant coaches

Considering that these two WNBA teams are almost identical on defense, but that the Sky are better on defense, we'll pick them as winners. They were very close to having a 3-0 record at home, but will put on a great show on Tuesday night.

Score prediction: Chicago Sky 84 - 77 Indiana Fever

Poll : 0 votes