Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks WNBA 2023: Where to watch, odds, predictions, rosters and more

The Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks matchup will be played on Friday night. This will be the first game between these two teams in the 2023 WNBA season and it should be a very interesting matchup.

Both the Sky and Sparks have lost three games so far. However, Chicago has five wins and ranks fourth in the league, while the Sparks are at .500. This will be one of the five games in the league on an action-packed Friday night.

Both teams are dealing with serious injury problems, which is why the game might not be as exciting as some fans expect it to be. Fortunately for basketball fans, top scorers from both the Sparks and Sky will be active.

The Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks will be played in California

The Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks will be played in Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The Sparks are 3-3 this season, but they've gone 2-1 at home, with their only loss coming against the Las Vegas Aces early in the season.

Basketball fans can watch the game on ION and Bally Sports. Additionally, the basketball league can now be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, as well as on the WNBA League Pass.

All eyes will be on Nneka Ogwumike in the Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks game (Image via Getty Images)

Nneka Ogwumike, the fifth-best scorer in the WNBA, will be the starting center for the LA Sparks, while Azura Stevens will be a starting forward. Chiney Ogwumike, who is questionable for the matchup, will likely be replaced by Dearica Hamby if she's ruled out of the game.

The Sparks will have Lexie Brown in the backcourt, along with Jasmine Thomas or Jordin Canada. Thomas is probable for the matchup and will likely suit up. If not, we expect Canada to start in her place.

The Chicago Sky will likely be without Isabelle Harrison and Morgan Bertsch on Friday night, which is why we expect Elizabeth Williams to be the team's starting center.

Kahleah Copper, the team's best scorer, and Alanna Smith will be starting forwards, while Courtney Williams and Marina Mabrey will be in the backcourt.

Copper is the top scorer of Chicago's WNBA team (Image via Getty Images)

Here are the odds for the Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks matchup:

Against the spread : Sky +1.5 (-105), Sparks -1.5 (-115)

: Sky +1.5 (-105), Sparks -1.5 (-115) Moneyline : Sky +105, Sparks -130

: Sky +105, Sparks -130 Total points (162.5): Over (-109), Under (-111)

We expect this to be a competitive game, but the Sparks should prevail in the end and improve their home record to 3-1.

Score prediction: Chicago Sky 80 - 87 LA Sparks

