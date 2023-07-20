Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury (July 20th, 2023) - preview, prediction, where to watch, and more

The Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury collide on Thursday in a crucial matchup for their spot in the WNBA playoffs, as there are only a few games left for the end of the regular season.

Phoenix defeated the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday and claimed its first win against a team with a winning record in the second half of the season. With a 5-15 record, it is three wins away from the final playoff spot, looking for back-to-back wins for the first time.

“No one has lost so much like we did in the first half, so I think we all needed a breather,” said forward Sophie Cunningham, who led the Mercury with 17 points in the win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix has its sights set on a victory over the Sky, who hold the eighth and final postseason spot. Chicago (8-12) currently has a one-game lead over the ninth-place LA Sparks.

“This season for us has been (up and down),” Sky guard Dana Evans told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Being able to sit down, relax and just take your mind off basketball for a while was pretty good.”

Prediction: Diana Taurasi left the against against the Sun during the fourth quarter with an apparent injury. She will miss Thursday's game with injuries to her quad and toe. Through 16 games for the Mercury, Taurasi has been averaging 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists

Despite her absence, we should go with the Mercury on this one, as the Sky don't play really well as of late. In addition, Phoenix will look to keep its playoff chances alive with a crucial win, whereas Chicago needs just one victory to clinch a playoff spot.

Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury Game Info

Game: Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

TV: WNBA League Pass

Players to watch: Kahleah Copper (Chicago Sky) and Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury)

Kahleah Copper is a player that stood out for the Chicago Sky in their last game a few days ago. She left the arena with 22 points, three rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes on the floor, on 8-of-19 shooting.

Sophie Cunningham was crucial for the Mercury on Tuesday's win over the Connecticut Sun. She spent 32 minutes on the floor and went for 17 points and six rebounds, on 6/15 shooting from the field.

Chicago Sky will look to clinch playoff berth amid season full of struggles

Both teams had a disappointing first half of the season that featured a coaching change and a series of unfortunate results. Hence, they have a difficult task ahead if they wanted to reach the WNBA playoffs.

Emre Vatansever has taken over as interim coach/general manager for the Sky and is focused on leading Chicago to the posteason.

“My priority is making them better every day,” Vatansever said. “I’m focused on progress. … Somehow we need to win a game and make the playoffs. I’m not only talking about flowers and (positive) things. We have to win a game, but also we need to enjoy and see the progress.”

Vatansever is close to achieving the minimum target for the Sky, as Chicago is a step away from the postseason. And a victory over the Mercury tonight can seal the deal for the franchise.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence