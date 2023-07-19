Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream (July 20th, 2023) - preview, prediction, where to watch, and more

Coming off different results in their last WNBA games, the Connecticut Sun and the Atlanta Dream collide in crucial game for both teams, as they are fighting for a spot in the upper echelon of the WNBA standings.

The Sun (15-6) lost to the Phoenix Mercury (5-15) in an upset, which saw their three-game win streak come to an end. It was the first game back from the WNBA All-Star break for the Connecticut Sun, who will look to get back on track vs Atlanta.

Despite the loss, the Connecticut Sun saw Alyssa Thomas dish out seven assists, passing Jasmine Thomas (994) for first all-time in assists in franchise history. She now has 999 assists over 10 seasons in the WNBA.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Dream rallied past the Minnesota Lynx on the road (73-82) to extend their winning streak to seven games and improve to 12-8. Atlanta has now won three straight road games.

Rhyne Howard had 21 points and seven assists for the winners, Nia Coffey added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Atlanta (12-8) led by 22 points in the first half before Minnesota rallied behind Napheesa Collier, who scored a career-high 35 points, to get within two, 70-68. A 10-0 run after that, though, was enough for the Dream to get back on track and seal the deal.

Dream vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

Players to watch: DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun) - Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Cheyenne Parker (Atlanta Dream)

DeWanna Bonner has been a standout player for the Connecticut Sun and is a contender for the league MVP title. She leads the team in scoring with an average of 18.3 points per game on an impressive 43% shooting.

The trio of Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Cheyenne Parker leads the way for the Atlanta Dream. Gray and Howard have combined for an average of 36.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists this season. Meanwhile, Parker plays great on noth ends, averaging 15.1 points, 7.5 boards, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks.

We expect all four players to be at their best on Thursday, as this is a crucial game for both franchises, who are fighting to get closer to the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces, who lead the way in the standings.

Prediction - Connecticut Sun to get back on track and end Atlanta Dream's win streak

The Connecticut Sun are fighting for the first place in the East Division and they have emerged as contenders to the Aces and Liberty. They have the fourth-best offense with an average of 84.8 points and the third-best defense, conceding 79.1 points.

Atlanta, meanwhile, has clinched a playoff spot and look to retain its position along with the Liberty, Sun, and Washington Mystics. After experiencing separate three-game losing streaks, they have bounced back and have responded with a seven-game winning streak.

The Dream have to work on their defense, as they allow their opponents to score 86.4 points, the second-worst in the WNBA.

Following the upset against the Mercury, we expect the Sun to play harder on both ends and return to winning ways, ending Atlanta's win streak.

