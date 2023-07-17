Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream WNBA 2023: Preview, players to watch, rosters and more

The last time the Atlanta Dream and Minnesota Lynx went head-to-head, Atlanta Dream got an 83-77 victory. This game marks the second meeting between the two teams and is scheduled at 4 p.m. PDT. The matchup can be watched on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX.

Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream WNBA 2023: Preview

The Lynx (9-11) head into this game after two straight losses to the Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings. Interestingly, the Lynx won five straight games before their two-game losing streak. They will be needing that kind of winning mentality to pull off a win against the Dream.

The Dream (11-9) are fresh off six straight wins, which helped turn their season around after a 5-8 start. The Dream have momentum heading into this matchup along with homecourt advantage at their Gateway Center.

Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream WNBA 2023: Odds and prediction

Here are the odds for the Monday game, according to Covers' Douglas Farmer:

Spread: Dream (-1.3)

Total: 163.2

Prediction: According to KTTC, the Dream are expected to win a nail-biter of a game against the Lynx with a score of 82-81.

Minnesota Lynx vs Atlanta Dream WNBA 2023: Players to watch

Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx in the scoring department. She is averaging 21.3 points per game (48.4% shooting, including 32.9% from 3-point range) and 7.7 rebounds.

Kayla McBride follows with an average of 12.6 ppg (40.6% shooting, including 35.2% from 3-point range). Playing in her 10th season, she is a career 36.6% 3-point shooter.

Meanwhile, the Dream are led by Rhyne Howard, who is averaging 18.5 ppg (43.0% shooting, including 39.6% from 3-point range). She is accompanied by Allisha Gray with her 18.2 ppg (48.4% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range) and 5.1 rpg.

Minnesota Lynx roster

Player and No. Position Diamond Miller (#1) Guard Lindsay Allen (#2) Guard Kayana Taylor (#4) Guard Rachel Banham (#15) Guard Kayla McBride (#21) Guard Tiffany Mitchell (#25) Guard Aerial Powers (#3) Forward Bridget Carleton (#6) Forward Jessica Shepard (#10) Forward Natalie Achonwa (#11) Forward Dorka Juhasz (#14) Forward Emily Engstler (#22) Forward Napheesa Collier (#24) Forward Nikolina Milic (#31) Forward

Atlanta Dream roster

Player and No. Position Aari McDonald (#2) Guard Danielle Robinson (#3) Guard Rhyne Howard (#10) Guard Haley Jones (#13) Guard Allisha Gray (#15) Guard AD Durr (#23) Guard Naz Hamilton (#00) Forward Laeticia Amihere (#7) Forward Nia Coffey (#12) Forward Monique Billings (#25) Forward Cheyenne Parker (#32) Forward Iliana Rupert (#21) Center

Before game against the Minnesota Lynx, looking at the history between Atlanta Dream teammates Rhyne Howard and Haley Jones

Rhyne Howard and Haley Jones go way back as the two Dream teammates played with one another on the United States Youth National Team. They have formed an even closer bond as both of their moms are good friends.

In an article by Emma Hruby from Just Women's Sports, Jones talked about her chemistry on the court playing alongside Rhyne Howard.

"I think that we play very well together," Jones said. "We're great friends off the court. Rhyne is an even better person which is hard to imagine with how great of a player she is. I'm just excited to get there, play with Rhyne and play with everybody on this team."

Haley Jones was selected No. 6 by Atlanta during the 2023 WNBA draft. In her rookie season, she is averaging 4.8 ppg (33.7% shooting, including 22.2% from 3-point range) and 3.2 apg.

