Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

2021 NBA Draft

The 2020-21 NBA season was the third straight time that the Cleveland Cavaliers have failed to make the NBA Playoffs. The front office has shown signs of life in the last few months and is expected to ramp up the rebuild, with the no. 3 pick Evan Mobley expected to be the new starting center.

The Cavaliers have put faith in the overall development of Isaac Okoro and have in Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, a guard combination perfectly capable of turning in elite performances starting next season. Additionally, the Cleveland Cavaliers recently added Ricky Rubio and have Kevin Love, another elite shooter. Love proved during the Playoffs that he can still come up with the goods.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play a total of four pre-season games starting on 8th August with a tie against the Houston Rockets. They recently announced the entire summer league roster, with the likes of Okoro and Evan Mobley both playing a part. The following article looks at the overall roster, dates and the complete schedule for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2021 Summer League campaign.

As reported by @clevelanddotcom, Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro headline #Cavs Summer League roster that will be coached by J.J. Outlawhttps://t.co/ix7MSFjk0g — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) August 3, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers roster for 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced a 12-man roster for the Summer League, featuring multiple contracted players along with undrafted prospects from recent NBA drafts:

Player Name Position James Banks Center Trevon Bluiett Guard Jaylen Hands Guard Sehmus Hazer Guard Mfiondu Kabengele Forward Evan Mobley Forward Isaac Okoro Guard Chandler Vaudrin Forward Matt Ryan Forward Tre Scott Forward Lamar Stevens Forward Brodric Thomas Guard

In addition to the 2021 draftee and Isaac Okoro, the Cleveland Cavaliers have added a number of undrafted players from the 2021 class. This includes Brodric Thomas and Chandler Vaudrin, with the likes of Mfiondu Kabengele and Jaylen Hands already having NBA experience under their belts. Kabengele was the 27th pick by the Brooklyn Nets of the 2019 NBA draft while Hands was selected 26th overall by the LA Clippers the same year.

Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro headline the Las Vegas roster for the Cleveland Cavaliers.



The Cavs open Summer League play against the Houston Rockets on August 8 at 6:30 PM EST on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/5E4D2kyIuK — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) August 3, 2021

Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Sunday, 8/8/21, 8:00 PM ET Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets ESPN2 Wednesday, 8/11/21, 6:00 PM ET Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic ESPN2 Friday, 8/13/21, 6:00 PM ET Cleveland Cavaliers vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA TV Wednesday, 8/14/21, 8:00 PM ET Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks ESPN2

All of the above matches will take place at the Thomas Mack Center in Las Vegas, with the Cavaliers choosing to play only four games as part of their pre-season this time around. Regardless, their summer league campaign will throw some tantalizing fixtures against the likes of the Rockets, Magic and the Pelicans before their final summer league fixture against the New York Knicks.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be hoping to see what their draft prospect can be expected to deliver coming into the NBA season. They have a young, exciting core and had a couple of bright spots despite having and overall disappointing season last time around.

Regardless, the Cleveland Cavaliers are a rebuilding team that could potentially emerge as playoff contenders next season, especially if further improvements are made during the upcoming offseason.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar