Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction & Match Preview - March 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on Sunday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-23 season record, while the Atlanta Hawks are four spots above them in eighth, thanks to an 18-20 start to their campaign.

The Atlanta Hawks are on a 4-game winning streak, with their last victory coming against the Sacramento Kings.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 14th; 7:30 PM ET (Monday, March 15th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers' offense has been a train-wreck this season, managing a dismal offensive rating of 105, the second-worst in the league. The Cavaliers are averaging the least points in the league per game and rank second in turnovers.

Except Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, no other Cleveland Cavaliers player has averaged more than 15 points per game this campaign. The Cavaliers have been a poor defensive rebounding team, but they have managed to average the third-highest offensive rebounds in the league this season.

Key Player- Collin Sexton

Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton has been a revelation for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, tallying 23.9 points and 1.1 steals per game on an impressive 40% shooting from the deep.

He has single-handedly won the Cleveland Cavaliers multiple games, and it is safe to say that he has carried their offense on his shoulders in the absence of a true point guard.

Sexton, who has made major improvements in his shooting, will be expected to produce a big outing against a sub-par Atlanta Hawks defense.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G- Darius Garland, G- Collin Sexton, F- Isaac Okoro, F- Kevin Love, C- Jarrett Allen.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Nate McMillan has started his Atlanta Hawks tenure with two consecutive wins, which has put the team back in contention for a playoff berth. The Atlanta Hawks have had a sound offense, averaging the ninth-best offensive rating (114.5) in the league.

They have been strong in rebounding as well, averaging 45.9 rebounds per game. Clint Capela has made a major contribution in that department, as he is putting up 14.3 rebounds per match this season. John Collins has had a strong campaign, too, tallying 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per outing.

Key Player - Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards

Trae Young has carried the Atlanta Hawks' offense this season, averaging 26.7 points and 9.3 assists per match.

He is shooting a respectable 38% from downtown and is also averaging a steal every game. However, Young has been careless with the ball, turning it over at an average of 4.4 times a match.

Nevertheless, Young has tormented NBA defenses all season, but he will have to pull out his best bag of tricks against a strong Cleveland Cavaliers defense.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Kevin Huerter, F - Tony Snell, F- John Collins, C - Clint Capela.

Cavaliers vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks have been in a rich vein of form, while the Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled badly in recent games. The Hawks are the favorites to win this game on home court, and it is difficult to see a subpar Cavaliers side coming out on top on Sunday.

Where to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks game?

The local coverage of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks game will be available on Fox Sports Ohio and Fox Sports South-East Atlanta. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.