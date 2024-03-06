Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 6, 2024

There are eight games on the NBA schedule for Wednesday, including the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks. It's the fourth and final meeting of the season, with the Cavaliers looking for the series sweep. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips.

The Cavaliers won the first three matchups of the season against the Hawks. The first meeting was a 128-105 blowout on Nov. 28 in Cleveland. They followed it up with a 127-119 win on Dec. 16 still at home before a 116-95 victory in Atlanta on Jan. 20.

Wednesday's game will also be the 243rd time the Cavaliers and the Hawks have met in the regular season. The Hawks are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 129-113. However, the two teams have split the last 10 games with five wins each since Oct. 23, 2021.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks game is on Tuesday at the Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports SouthEast-Atlanta.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+115) vs Hawks (-135)

Spread: Cavaliers +2.5 (-110) vs Hawks -2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers o216.5 (-105) vs Hawks u216.5 (-115)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off their most impressive win of the season, snapping the Boston Celtics' 11-game winning streak. The Cavs came back from a 22-point fourth quarter deficit without Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus. Evan Mobley also suffered a sprained ankle, but the Cavs were lifted by Dean Wade.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks were back in the win column after back-to-back losses to the Brooklyn Nets. The Hawks battered a short-handed New York Knicks team missing Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks starting lineups

Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Max Strus and Ty Jerome are all set to miss Wednesday's game. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has no other choice but to use a starting five of Darius Garland, Sam Merrill, Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks will be without Trae Young and Onyeka Okungwu. Head coach Quin Snyder will likely stick to his current starting lineup of Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks betting tips

Darius Garland has an over/under of 23.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 18.3 points per game. Garland has only scored at least 24 points once in his last five games. Take the safe route and bet on him to go under despite the absence of three starters.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.5 points per game, which is lower than his over/under of 22.5 points. Murray has only gone over 22.5 points twice in his last five contests. Bet on him to go under because he's been more of a facilitator in Trae Young's absence.

Jarrett Allen is favored to go over 17.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 15.9 points per game. Bet on him to go over, especially with Evan Mobley out with a sprained ankle.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

The Atlanta Hawks are the slight favorites to win the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Hawks have the homecourt advantage, but both teams are playing the second game of a back-to-back.

The Cavs are also missing three starters, so Atlanta has the advantage in personnel. However, the oddsmakers are predicting an upset with the Cavaliers winning the game and covering the spread. They are also predicting that the total will go over.

