"Can't do what the f**k I want to do with it": Rap icon T.I. opens up to Shaquille O'Neal about realities of owning Atlanta Hawks

Grammy Award-winning rapper T.I. opened up to Shaquille O'Neal about his thoughts on being a minority owner of an NBA team. T.I. would love to have a chance to at least be part of the Atlanta Hawks ownership, but he doesn't like that kind of investment.

In an appearance on "The Big Podcast" with Shaq, the four-time NBA champion asked the Atlanta-born rapper about his interest in owning a sports franchise. He prefers having ownership with the Hawks than the Falcons in the NFL. However, he's also not a fan of how he's an owner who can't do anything with the team.

"Many of my contemporaries like Nelly, he got you a piece of Charlotte and Usher got a piece of Cleveland," T.I. said. "People be asking would I ever do it and I don't think I would. Because I just can't see me taking so much of my money, invest it in something and I can't do what the f**k I want to do with it, you know what I'm saying? I just can't imagine that."

While T.I. loves the Atlanta Hawks, Shaquille O'Neal was a one-time minority owner of an NBA team. O'Neal once had a stake in the Sacramento Kings before selling his share after signing a deal with WynnBet in 2022. The league prohibits owners from having ties with any betting companies.

On the other hand, Nelly and Usher are not the only musicians to own sports teams. Justin Timberlake is a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, while Jay-Z and Beyonce were previous part-owners of the Brooklyn Nets. Will Smith, who used to be a rapper and singer, is part of the new Philadelphia 76ers ownership.

Shaquille O'Neal wants to own an NBA team again

As mentioned earlier, Shaquille O'Neal used to have an ownership stake with the Sacramento Kings. But Shaq's partnership with WynnBet last year ended his time as a minority owner and had to sell his stake.

However, the LA Lakers legend still wants to become an owner again maybe after his career as an analyst with TNT. O'Neal, who had his jersey retired by the Orlando Magic earlier this month, shared in his jersey retirement speech that he's interested in being part of the team's ownership with the DeVos Family.

"To the DeVos family: Whenever you want me to quit TNT and come back home, you give me a call," O'Neal said. "I'll be here in an instant."

