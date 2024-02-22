"Motherf***er ain't wash his a**": Shaquille O'Neal hilariously reveals his jealousy toward Michael Jordan's teammate

One of Michael Jordan's ex-teammates caught some stray from Shaquille O'Neal recently. The Hall of Fame big man revealed his jealousy towards Dennis Rodman when they played together for the LA Lakers in 1999. It was not because of Rodman's ability on the court, but off of it.

On a recent episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the Lakers legend had Allen Iverson as his guest. The two talked about a lot of topics, but they veered into Rodman for a minute due to Shaq's jealousy of what "The Worm" can get away with.

"He'll come out give you 25 rebounds, stanking like a (bleep), put his clothes on and go to the club and had the baddest women I've ever seen in my life," O'Neal; said. "Surrounding him, hugging him, kissing him. I'm like, 'This motherf***er stank, he smell like garbage truck water and he got models on him at the club. ... I was mad not cause he had the girl, I'm like this motherf***er ain't wash his a**."

Shaquille O'Neal was teammates with Dennis Rodman for 23 games during the 1998-99 season. Rodman was just coming off winning his third straight championship with the Chicago Bulls, but he was not a great fit alongside O'Neal and a young Kobe Bryant.

Rodman would be out of the league after the 1999-00 season wherein he just played 12 games for the Dallas Mavericks. O'Neal would get another Bulls legend that same season, head coach Phil Jackson, who helped him and Bryant win three titles in a row.

Dennis Rodman had to take a break from Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant won three NBA championships together.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had a complicated relationship on the court even though they won three straight NBA championships from 2000 to 2002. But before they won everything, there were some growing pains together.

One of the things the LA Lakers did during the early part of the Shaq-Kobe partnership was bring Dennis Rodman into the fold. However, Rodman even got sick and tired of the in-fighting between O'Neal and Bryant.

"Sh*t you not, I said this, 'I gotta take a break, I gotta go to Vegas' because I couldn't hear that sh*t every day," Rodman said in an interview. "Every day they b*tchin' and b*tchin' and b*tchin', complaining every day. Kobe and Shaq, Kobe and Shaq, and they're just b*tchin' about everything."

Things would have not worked out between the three Hall of Famers back then because of their unique characteristics. They needed someone like Phil Jackson to put it together, but he was two seasons too late. Nevertheless, Jackson still had Shaq and Kobe, and they won three championships.

