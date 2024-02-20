"I was doing s**t I never done before" - Shaquille O'Neal reveals DJing is his secret to preserve Kobe Bryant's memory

Even before Shaquille O'Neal became a platinum rapper, he was passionate about DJing. Once the NBA legend started rapping, the DJing was left far behind. However, finally retiring after 19 seasons in the league, O'Neal took the stage.

The four-time NBA champion organized the DJ night “Shaq’s Fun House” in Las Vegas on the eve of the Super Bowl 58.

Shaquille O'Neal was in conversation with Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce on “The Big Podcast.” Shaq shed light on his journey as a DJ and the reason behind him being a part-time DJ.

“When I stopped playing, I was doing s*** I never done before. Talking to the neighbors and again, I had another year in Boston. But I had injury so I didn’t have any deals, anything. So I am just at my house," Shaq said.

"So I usually wake up at ten to go to practice. I wake up at ten, but oh s*** I have nothing to do today" … "Once I went to this tournament and Tiesto was performing…when he came out, it felt like Kobe, next time you cross Scottie Pippen up, throw the lob. And it just felt like that.”

Shaquille O'Neal is "jealous" of his son Myles

The former Lakers star has previously said that he has regrets over his actions when it comes to family affairs. However, Shaquille O'Neal is bonding with his son Myles O’Neal over something they are passionate about. Myles has been working as a DJ and according to the former league MVP, his son has been improving.

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, Shaquille O'Neal opened up about Myles DJing and how they bonded over it.

"We always trade songs," said Shaquille O'Neal. "We've been practicing together. I've seen him perform many times and he's really good. I'm actually jealous, he's really good."

Shaq has everything that Myles has, perhaps more. However, Shaq is jealous of his son for just one thing, the perfect hair.

"He has that DJ hair. I don't have the DJ hair," Shaq said.