Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The lottery-bound Cleveland Cavaliers will take on championship hopefuls Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center tonight.

The Brooklyn Nets will end the regular season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers will finish their campaign in the 13th spot and have gone 22-49 so far.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love has been sidelined with an unknown problem. Isaiah Hartenstein and Lamar Stevens are out due to NBA concussion protocol, while Matthew Dellavedova won't be able to feature because of a neck injury.

Larry Nance Jr. [thumb], Taurean Prince [ankle] and Dylan Windler [knee] are unavailable for selection.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash will be without the services of sharp-shooter Joe Harris, who has been ruled out with a hip injury. Chris Chiozza is out with a hand issue, while Spencer Dinwiddie continues the rehabilitation of the knee injury he suffered at the start of the season.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman will start in point and shooting guard positions, respectively. Isaac Okoro will start at the 3, with Dean Wade taking up the power forward spot. Jarrett Allen is set to face the team that traded him for James Harden tonight, and will start at center.

Darius Garland is being eased into playing major minutes, and will likely feature off the bench again.

Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash will have the luxury of fielding a backcourt of Kyrie Irving and James Harden, with Bruce Brown operating from the small forward position. Kevin Durant is set to start at 4, with Blake Griffin playing the role of a small-ball center.

.@kyrieirving made sure to give these fans a souvenir after a day's work 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F0E8BndvPA — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 15, 2021

Veteran forward Jeff Green scored 19 points in the win against the Chicago Bulls, and he will share minutes with the two forwards tonight.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Collin Sexton l Shooting Guard - Cedi Osman l Small Forward - Isaac Okoro l Power Forward - Dean Wade l Center - Jarrett Allen

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving l Shooting Guard - James Harden l Small Forward - Bruce Brown l Power Forward - Kevin Durant l Center - Blake Griffin

