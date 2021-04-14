Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - April 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference rivals Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off for the second time this season. Both teams are in patchy form and enter this game on the back of two consecutive losses.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 14th, 7 PM ET (Thursday, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

After thumping the Oklahoma City Thunder last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers suffered deflating losses against the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans. In fact, the Cavs have won only five of their 17 games since the All-Star break and are well out of playoff contention.

Much of the Cleveland Cavaliers' misery can be attributed to their list of injuries. Both Larry Nance Jr. and Jarrett Allen have missed over two weeks of action, but the frontcourt duo is likely to return against the Charlotte Hornets. Both Collin Sexton and Darius Garland are questionable though.

A trifecta of triples gets us started on @BallySportsCLE! pic.twitter.com/vfJskdTj8v — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 11, 2021

Matthew Dellavedova has returned to the court after missing a major chunk due to a concussion. Dellavedova is still finding his rhythm, but he managed 10 assists against the Pelicans on Sunday. Rookie Isaac Okoro continues to be a bright spot for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He had a career-high 19 points against the Pels in the absence of Sexton and Garland.

Key Player - Kevin Love

Kevin Love attempts a shot

Kevin Love has also been in and out of the Cleveland Cavaliers' lineup regularly but has finally found some continuity in April. Love managed 18 points and 11 rebounds in the blowout win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In fact, he's scored 18 or more in each of the last three games, while shooting at 40% from downtown. Love will be JB Bickerstaff's go-to man if both Sexton and Garland remain absent against the Charlotte Hornets.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Darius Garland, G Collin Sexton, F Isaac Okoro, F Kevin Love, C Jarrett Allen

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets are another team affected by recurring injuries. They were without four starters in their most recent loss to the LA Lakers. Gordon Hayward and Lonzo Ball are still weeks away from returning, but one or both of Terry Rozier and PJ Washington could feature against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sophomore Jalen McDaniels has been immense for the Charlotte Hornets since replacing Hayward in the starting lineup. He managed 16 points in a losing cause against the Lakers. McDaniels has averaged 16.3 points on 61.4% shooting and 5.8 rebounds in the last four matchups.

Miles Bridges has also taken on an increased load for the Charlotte Hornets. The high-flying Bridges has managed 17.3 points and 6.6 rebounds in seven games in April.

Key Player - Devonte' Graham

Devonte' Graham

The attention moves back to Devonte' Graham who's had an underwhelming campaign this season. Graham has been an inefficient shooter throughout his career, but his passing ability makes him crucial to this Charlotte Hornets team. His 10 assists in the previous game against the Cleveland Cavaliers had paved the way for the Hornets' win. Graham is averaging 14.2 points and 5.2 assists per game this season.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G Devonte' Graham, G Terry Rozier, F Jalen McDaniels, F Miles Bridges, C Bismack Miyombo

Cavaliers vs Hornets Match Prediction

Considering the lengthy injury report associated with this matchup, the final result could really be a toss-up. Having said that, the Charlotte Hornets have been much more consistent this season. They've not been in free fall all season despite missing key players and continue to be in the playoff race. In comparison, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been extremely streaky. Expect the Hornets to win this game.

Where to watch Cavaliers vs Hornets?

Local coverage of this matchup will be available on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Southwest. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

