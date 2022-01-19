Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will lock horns with the Chicago Bulls in an Eastern Conference matchup at the United Center on Wednesday, January 19. In an earlier encounter between the two teams, the Cavs came out victorious. Darius Garland led the way with 23 points, helping Cleveland to a 115-92 win on the night.

The young Cavaliers come into this game after a stunning win against the Brooklyn Nets. Six players scored 14 points or more, which led to a memorable victory for the Cavs. They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and are playing exceptionally well. The team's recent stretch of brilliance has helped them claim fourth place in the East. They will be hoping to continue their momentum and grab another win in this Eastern Conference battle.

Meanwhile, the Bulls suffered their fifth consecutive defeat on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined to score 50 points for the team as they cruised to a 119-106 win. Despite their struggles, the Bulls have maintained their top spot in the East. However, with many teams closing in, they will have to give it their all and try to win against the Cavs.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers have listed Rajon Rondo and Lamar Stevens as unavailable for the game because of injuries. Guards Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio are both out indefinitely due to long-term injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Rajon Rondo Out Right Hamstring Soreness Lamar Stevens Out Left Knee Soreness Collin Sexton Out Left Knee Meniscal Tear Ricky Rubio Out ACL Tear

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Bulls are suddenly in the middle of an injury crisis. They will be without Zach LaVine and Derrick Jones Jr., both of whom suffered injuries during the Bulls' regular-season games. Patrick Williams, Lonzo Ball and Javonte Green have also been ruled out. Alex Caruso's status has been updated to probable and Tyler Cook is now listed as questionable. Both were out for a while after being hurt and their upgraded injury status is definitely a big positive for the Bulls.

Player Name Status Reason Zach LaVine Out Left Knee Soreness Patrick Williams Out Wrist Injury Lonzo Ball Out Left Knee Bone Contusion Javonte Green Out Right Abductor Strain Derrick Jones Jr. Out Right Knee Hyperextension Alex Caruso Probable Return to Competition Reconditioning Tyler Cooks Questionable Left Ankle Sprain

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs will go into this game with the same lineup they deployed against the Brooklyn Nets. Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro will start in the backcourt. Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley will share the frontcourt while Jarrett Allen starts at center. Kevin Love and Cedi Osman will see significant minutes coming off the bench.

Chicago Bulls

Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have made some changes to their regular starting five because of injuries. They will likely give the players who started against the Grizzlies another chance to shine in this game. Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu will start in the backcourt. Alfonzo McKinnie and DeMar DeRozan will man the frontcourt while Nikola Vucevic will start at center.

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls



Our @DunkinDonuts Dunk of the Week: Flight 8 with the double clutchOur @DunkinDonuts Dunk of the Week: Flight 8 with the double clutch 😤Our @DunkinDonuts Dunk of the Week: https://t.co/xRaCGXzgDy

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen

Chicago Bulls

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Coby White | Shooting Guard - Ayo Dosunmu | Small Forward - Alfonzo McKinnie | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra