Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Match Preview - December 26th, 2020 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons are set to face off against each other during the NBA regular season. While these franchises may be more low key than most, they have been among the most impressive teams in the league this season.

Given how much these franchises have been improving, this could prove to be an exciting matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, December 26th, 2020 - 7 PM ET (Saturday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Little Caesers Arena, Detroit, MI

The Detroit Pistons looked impressive in their first game despite the 111-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The defeat is sure to work as a source of motivation for the franchise as they look to get their first win of the season.

On the other end, the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) showed signs of massive improvement on both ends in their opening 121-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Given how well the team is improving, many believe the Cavs could, in fact, make the 2021 NBA Playoffs, despite being in a stacked Eastern Conference.

Given how well both teams are doing, this could turn out to be a very interesting game.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

A large part of how impressive the Cleveland Cavaliers' have looked has hinged on the improvement of their younger players. Darius Garland has started to show the potential to be an elite NBA point guard one day.

His improved passing and decision making have boosted the Cleveland Cavaliers' offensive capabilities. Isaac Okoro has also been incredible for the franchise, adding some significant quality on the defensive end of the floor, and could prove to be integral in this clash against the Detroit Pistons.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a long list of injuries, with Kevin Love (calf), Dante Exum (hip), Matthew Delavedova (back), Kevin Porter Jr. (knee), and Dylan Windler (wrist) all ruled out for the team's clash against the Detroit Pistons.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton is by far the best scorer on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 21-year-old averaged 20.8 points in 33 minutes of play last season. Given that his shooting from both the outside and inside is only improving, the player has a chance to be one of the best scorers in the league one day.

While his defense still needs some work, his offensive threat alone makes him the most dangerous player from the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Detroit Pistons.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Larry Nance Jr., Andre Drummond

Detroit Pistons Preview

While the Detroit Pistons did show signs of improvement, the teams simply needs to perform better.

With the talent that their roster has, the Pistons are very much capable of stealing a win from the Cleveland Cavaliers and are actually listed in the sports books as a 2.5-point favorite. But to secure the win, there's little margin of error and they must play to their full potential.

On a positive note, rookie Killian Hayes has looked steady so far and could become a huge contributing piece to the Detroit Pistons one day.

Deividas Sirvydis, who cleared COVID-19 protocols two days ago, is not expected to be available for the game.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant is arguably the most underrated two players in the NBA today. The 26-year-old played a pivotal role in the Denver Nuggets' incredible run to the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Grant has the ability to make important shots in the game's most important moments while locking down some of the best in the league on the other end of the floor.

While Jerami Grant may not be the flashiest player in the NBA, he will be the Detroit Pistons' player the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to be most wary of.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Derrick Rose, Delon Wright, Jerami Grant, Blake Griffin, Mason Plumlee

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Match Prediction

This could be a very close game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons. The former will likely look to stagnate the opposition's offense more than anything else. On the other hand, the latter will hope to come out on top in a high-scoring game.

With that in mind, while the Detroit Pistons certainly could make this a close contest, the Cleveland Cavaliers just have too much offensive firepower and are likely to prevail.

Where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons?

This game will be broadcast locally on the Fox Sports Network. International fans can stream this game live on NBA League Pass.

