Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers go head-to-head with the LA Clippers at Staples Center tonight in an NBA 2021-22 game.

The LA Clippers are coming off a convincing 116-86 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Shooting guard Luke Kennard ran the show, scoring 23 points and assisting three as the Clippers successfully managed to restrict a potent Blazers offense below 100 points.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, handed a shocking 87-99 loss to Western Conference heavyweights the Denver Nuggets in their most recent NBA game.

Young center Jarrett Allen was instrumental in the win, scoring 21 points and pulling down 16 rebounds.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers have just one injury concern ahead of tonight's game against the LA Clippers.

Forward Issac Okoro has been listed as a game-time decision due to a hamstring injury and could be given the go-ahead for the game if he passes a late fitness test.

Player Status Reason Issac Okoro Game-time decision Hamstring

LA Clippers Injury Report

Serge Ibaka will be out until at least the end of the month due to a back problem, while Marcus Morris has been sidelined with a knee issue.

Keon Johnson is a game-time decision due to illness, while James Preston is a long-term absentee with a foot problem.

Star small forward Kawhi Leonard is out until March 1 because of a knee injury.

Player Status Reason Serge Ibaka Out Back Marcus Morris Out Knee Keon Johnson Game-time decision Illness James Preston Out Foot Kawhi Leonard Out Knee

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland has assumed responsibility as the starting point guard, with Collin Sexton taking up the shooting guard spot. The Cleveland Cavaliers like to play big, which means offseason import Lauri Markannen is likely to start at small forward.

Rookie Evan Mobley will be the team's starting power forward, while Jarrett Allen is expected to play at the 5 when the Cleveland Cavaliers meet the LA Clippers tonight.

Issac Okoro will split minutes with Markannen if he is cleared to play, while Ricky Rubio will come off the bench to lead the second unit. Kevin Love had a stellar outing off the bench in the Cavs' last game, and he is expected to continue in that role going forward.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will start with the same team that crushed the Portland Trail Blazers in all likelihood. Eric Bledsoe will start at point guard, with Reggie Jackson taking up the shooting guard position.

Paul George will take up the small forward position, while French international Nicolas Batum will partner with Ivica Zubac in the frontcourt.

Terence Mann, Luke Kennard, Justice Winslow and Isaiah Hartenstein will come off the bench to play significant minutes.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton | Small Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen.

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Eric Bledsoe | F - Paul George | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

