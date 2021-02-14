Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel west to take on the LA Clippers tonight at Staples Center. The Cavs are going through a poor stretch of form, losing their last six games.

The Clippers, on the other hand, have won their last two matches and will be looking to move closer to the 2nd spot in the Western Conference.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers Injury Updates

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will miss the power forward duo of Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr., along with Australian point guard Matthew Dellavedova.

Love and Dellavedova are out indefinitely with calf and back injuries respectively, while Nance Jr. is targeting an April return following a finger issue.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers don't have a long injury report going into this game, although they will be missing star swingman Paul George due to a foot problem. Jay Scrubb is out indefinitely with a foot issue as well.

Apart from these two players, head coach Tyronn Lue will have the full squad to rely upon for tonight's game.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs will start the game with a talented and young backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Isaac Okoro will start in the small forward spot with Cedi Osman coming off the bench.

Osman has been a key contributor for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, averaging 11 points.

Taurean Prince will start in the power forward position, with Andre Drummond taking his usual spot at Center. Jarrett Allen has deputized well for Drummond, averaging 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

LA Clippers

Head coach Tyronn Lue will field the guard duo of Patrick Beverley and Reggie Jackson in the opening minutes, with Kawhi Leonard starting at 3.

Lou Williams will come off the bench to share minutes with Jackson, and he has averaged 11 points per game on 39% shooting from behind the arc.

Nicolas Batum will continue to start at power forward, with offseason acquisition Serge Ibaka starting at 5. Ivica Zubac has backed Ibaka up this campaign, scoring eight points and grabbing 6.5 rebounds per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

G Darius Garland G Collin Sexton F Isaac Okoro F Andre Drummond C Jarrett Allen

LA Clippers

G Reggie Jackson, G Patrick Beverley, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka.

