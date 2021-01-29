Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - January 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two teams in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference playoff spots in Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks clash again on Friday. These sides have already met twice this season and managed a win apiece.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, January 29th, 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, 6 AM IST)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have shown significant improvement on the defensive end to fuel their quest for a playoff finish this season. Their backcourt duo of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland has also taken a significant leap. Andre Drummond and Jarrett Allen's presence makes things easier on the glass.

Contributions have come from everywhere on the roster with the Cleveland Cavaliers boasting of seven double-digit scorers. Rookie Isaac Okoro has struggled for consistency from the field but plays hard-nosed defense to compensate for the same.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton can give Cleveland Cavaliers the advantage from the perimeter in a game where the frontcourt players of both teams will be evenly matched up. The New York Knicks' guards haven't produced a lot lately while Sexton is averaging 25.2 points per game on 51.7% shooting from the field.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Darius Garland, G Collin Sexton, F Isaac Okoro, F Larry Nance Jr., C Andre Drummond

New York Knicks Preview

It's a season of runs for the New York Knicks who currently find themselves on a three-game losing streak. Tom Thibodeau's slow down proceedings and play the lowest number of possessions per game in the NBA. They hold the best defensive record in the league as a result, allowing just 103.8 points each night.

The New York Knicks like to get closer to the rim on offense with both RJ Barrett and Julius Randle capable of finding open lanes inside the paint. They have a few respectable three-point shooters in Alec Burks and Austin Rivers but inconsistency on that end has seen them struggle to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle (left)

Julius Randle has seen a drop in his production after an insane start to the season. The offense still flows primarily through him and he's the New York Knicks' leading scorer with an average of 22.5 points per game. He had a triple-double in the Knicks' win against the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this season.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton, G RJ Barrett, F Alec Burks, F Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson

Cavs vs Knicks Match Prediction

The forwards on both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks will have a huge role to play in this game. However, it's the backcourt battle where the game could be decided. The Cavs enjoy a clear edge in that department and should come out on top in a matchup that will likely go down to the wire.

Where to watch Cavs vs Knicks?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Ohio and MSG Network. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

