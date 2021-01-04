Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - January 4,2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After returning to winning ways last time around against the Hawks, the Cleveland Cavaliers travel to the Amway Center for two straight games against the Orlando Magic. Both teams started the 2020-21 NBA season with three straight wins but have since registered a couple of losses.
Match Details
Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2020-21
Date & Time: Saturday, January 4th, 2021, 7 PM ET
Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL
Cleveland Cavaliers Preview
The Cleveland Cavaliers have done reasonably well until now, winning four of their first six games of the season.
The guard pair of Colin Sexton and Darius Garland has started the season in good form and Andre Drummond has provided able support from the center.
This is despite the number of injuries that have hit them, with both Kevin Love and Isaac Okoro missing along with a handful of bench players.
Key Player – Collin Sexton
Offensively, Collin Sexton has started the season brilliantly and looks to be in All-Star form. The Cleveland Cavaliers have had good offensive games and it is the other end of the court where improvement is needed.
There was considerable doubt around Cleveland Cavaliers’ young offensive core, but Sexton and Garland have stepped up in the absence of multiple starters.
They have started the season well, and with quite a few players expected to return in the coming weeks, fans will be optimistic about the Cavaliers’ start to the 2020-21 NBA season.
Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup
G Collin Sexton, G Darius Garland, F Cedi Osman, F Larry Nance Jr., C Andre Drummond
Orlando Magic Preview
Another team that made a flying start to the 2020-21 NBA season are the Orlando Magic.
Evan Fournier is expected to start although the Magic have to contend with the absence of James Ennis III. However, Nikola Vucevic has started the season in great form, and is crucial to his team’s chances of making the playoffs this season.
They come into the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after a 118-99 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game in which Vucevic scored 30 points.
Overall, the Orlando Magic has struggled defensively at times and will be looking at the likes of Markelle Fultz and Aaron Gordon to step up.
Key Player – Nikola Vucevic
Last season, Nikola Vucevic became Orlando Magic’s first All-Star since Dwight Howard back in 2012. He is one of the best centers in the NBA currently, and has started the season in the same way he finished the last.
Nikola Vucevic is currently averaging 21.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, and those are slightly better numbers than what he averaged last year.
The Orlando Magic will be looking at Vucevic to lead them to what will be their fifth win of the season.
Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup
G Markelle Fultz, G Evan Fournier, F Dwayne Bacon, F Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Vucevic
Cavaliers vs Magic Prediction
The matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic promises to be a close one. Both teams have had their struggles but have done well offensively until now.
On the whole, the Cleveland Cavaliers are the better defensive unit and may end up edging ahead in a closely contested matchup.
Where to watch Cavaliers vs Magic?
Local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports Florida and Fox Sports Ohio. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.Published 04 Jan 2021, 02:22 IST