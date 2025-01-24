Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 24 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to sweep the season series against the Philadelphia 76ers when they visit Wells Fargo Center on Friday. Cleveland, currently 2-0 in head-to-head matchups against the injury-plagued 76ers, can solidify their dominance over the Tyrese Maxey-led squad with another victory. The Cavaliers are also looking to bounce back after a narrow 109-108 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

The struggling 76ers continue to grapple with injuries to key players and face an uphill battle to break their seven-game losing streak against the NBA's top team. Sixers coach Nick Nurse will be relying on Maxey and Paul George to lead the team to an upset win.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Luke Travers did not travel with the team to Philly following his G League assignment. Isaac Okoro (shoulder sprain) and Evan Mobley (calf strain) are out due to injuries. Meanwhile, Caris LeVert is questionable due to a right wrist sprain.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Jared McCain (surgery), KJ Martin (foot), Caleb Martin (hip), Kyle Lowry (hip), Andre Drummond (toe) and Joel Embiid (injury management) are all out for the game. Pete Nance, assigned to the G League, will not suit up for the team either.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Darius Garland Craig Porter Jr. Jaylon Tyson Donovan Mitchell Sam Merrill Ty Jerome Max Strus Caris LeVert Dean Wade Georges Niang JT Thor Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Tyrese Maxey Reggie Jackson Jeff Dowtin Eric Gordon Kelly Oubre Jr. Rickey Council IV Justin Edwards Paul George Guerschon Yabusele Adem Bona

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Key matchups

Tyrese Maxey vs Max Strus

Darius Garland is the Cleveland Cavaliers' star point guard, but he and Tyrese Maxey likely won't be guarding each other. Instead, Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson might assign Max Strus to cover the speedy Sixers point guard.

Philadelphia's chances of pulling off an upset rest on Maxey having a high-scoring game. Conversely, if Strus performs well defensively, the Cavaliers could cruise to a comfortable victory.

Kelly Oubre Jr. vs. Donovan Mitchell

Sixers coach Nick Nurse might assign Kelly Oubre Jr., a versatile two-way wing, to shadow Donovan Mitchell. While Cleveland has multiple offensive options, Spida is their No. 1 and most explosive scorer. A big scoring night from Mitchell could lead to another blowout loss for the 76ers.

Nurse must feel confident in the lanky forward's ability to slow down the newly-named Eastern Conference All-Star starter. In three games against the Cavs star, Oubre has helped hold him to 18.0 points per game on 40.0% shooting, including 33.3% from deep.

Expand Tweet

Paul George vs. Dean Wade

The Sixers desperately need Paul George to step up offensively. Although he's averaging 20.8 PPG in January, his performances have been inconsistent. The former LA Clippers star must capitalize on opponents focusing on Maxey.

Dean Wade will likely be tasked with limiting George's impact on the game. Wade wouldn't mind going scoreless if it means making it difficult for PG13 to find his rhythm on offense.

