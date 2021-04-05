Cleveland Cavaliers vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - April 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to the AT&T Center tonight. Gregg Popovich's side will look to get back to winning ways following back-to-back losses against the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers.

The Spurs, who are playoff hopefuls, are ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 24-23 record. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are struggling in the bottom half of the East as a result of a 17-32 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, April 5th; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 6th April; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Since losing Andre Drummond to the LA Lakers in the buyout market, the Cleveland Cavaliers' defensive rebounding has become abysmal. The 2016 champions are averaging just 32 defensive boards per game - the second-worst mark in the league.

They also have been the worst free-throw shooting team in the league this season, converting just 73% of their attempts from the charity stripe. Darius Garland has had an impressive campaign, putting up 16 points and 5.8 assists, along with 1.2 steals on 40% shooting from downtown.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton has had a fine outing for the Cleveland Cavaliers as the team's starting shooting guard this season, averaging 24 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds per game on 48% shooting from the field. Sexton has also managed to average 1.2 steals per match, showing active, hands-on defense.

The San Antonio Spurs have a strong defense that is borderline impenetrable, and Collin Sexton will have to be at his best if the Cleveland Cavaliers are to stand a chance of winning.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Darius Garland; Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton; Small Forward - Isaac Okoro; Power Forward - Dean Wade; Center - Isaiah Hartenstein.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

Despite going through a poor spell of form, the San Antonio Spurs have ensured that they are part of the playoff race. The biggest concern for Gregg Popovich this season has been the Spurs' below-average defense, which has mustered an unimpressive offensive rating of 110.6. They have not been great at moving the ball as well, averaging just 24 assists per game.

Rudy Gay and Lonnie Walker have played crucial roles off the San Antonio Spurs bench, averaging 11 points each on 39 and 35% shooting from deep, respectively.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

Charlotte Hornets v San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan has had a vital overall impact on the San Antonio Spurs offense, tallying 21 points, 7.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per match on 49% shooting from the field. He has played the dual role of a scorer and a playmaker extremely well, carrying a below-par offense that doesn't offer a lot of support.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' perimeter defense has looked suspect in the 2020-21 campaign, which means DeMar DeRozan will have the opportunity to help the San Antonio Spurs move up the table.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray; Shooting Guard - DeMar DeRozan; Small Forward - Derrick White; Power Forward - Keldon Johnson; Center - Jakob Poeltl

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs are a better-balanced side on both ends of the floor and they will be the favorites to win tonight's clash. The Cleveland Cavaliers have little chance of winning, and DeMar DeRozan and co. should prevail with ease.

Where to Watch Cavaliers vs. Spurs

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs game will be covered live on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports South West-San Antonio. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

