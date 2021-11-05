Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will lock horns with the Toronto Raptors in an exciting Eastern Conference matchup at the Scotiabank Arena on Friday. Both teams are coming into this game after securing emphatic victories in their previous encounters.

The Cavs look high on confidence as they secured wins in both of their previous games. Their last game against the Portland Trail Blazers ended in a 107-104 win for them. Jarrett Allen led the way for the Cavs, as he scored 24 points and secured 17 rebounds to make things easier for the team. He will be hoping to continue his exploits and put up another big performance against the Raptors on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are coming into the game after securing a stellar win against the in-form Washington Wizards. Fred VanVleet scored 33 points while shooting at 59.1% efficiency.

OG Anunoby also stepped up for the team as he scored 21 points and paved the way for a 109-100 win on the night. The Raptors are starting to look great this season and they will be hoping to continue playing good basketball when they take on the Cavaliers at home.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Kevin Love and Lauri Markannen of the Cavaliers are both out for this game, as the duo are reported to have entered the Health and Safety Protocols. Isaac Okoro is also out of this fixture due to a left hamstring strain. Cavs two-way player RJ Nembhard Jr. will be out of the game due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Kevin Love Out Health and Safety Protocols Lauri Markkanen Out Health and Safety Protocols RJ Nembhard Jr. Out G-League Isaac Okoro Out Left Hamstring Strain

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Cavaliers' Kevin Love has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Love is averaging 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds this season.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors have only reported Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe out of the game due to injuries. Both players have returned to training and will soon be seen playing for the Raptors.

Player Name Status Reason Pascal Siakam Out Left Shoulder Injury Yuta Watanabe Out Left Calf Strain

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will go ahead with the same lineup they have adopted since the start of the season. Darius Garland and Collin Sexton will star in the backcourt. Dean Wade and Evan Mobley will take positions as small forward and power forward respectively. Jarrett Allen has been brilliant for the Cavs and he will once again take the floor as the center for the team.

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. will, as usual, start on the backcourt for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes will make a return to the starting lineup and will feature on the frontcourt with OG Anunoby. Precious Achiuwa will continue playing at center for the Raptors.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland, Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton, Small Forward - Dean Wade, Power Forward - Evan Mobley, Center - Jarrett Allen

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet, Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr., Small Forward - Scottie Barnes, Power Forward - OG Anunoby, Center - Precious Achiuwa

