“CLEVELAND WE GONE!” - ‘Migos’ member Quavo hyped as Trae Young makes the NBA All-Star starting lineup

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks was voted as one of the starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. Young is now a two-time All-Star, having been voted as a starter in 2020 as well. He did not get the nod last season.

The 23-year-old superstar is averaging 27.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season. One of the people who congratulated Young for his accomplishment is Migos frontman and Hawks fan Quavo. The rapper shared the story on his official Instagram account to show his excitement.

"@TRAEYOUNG CLEVELAND WE GONE!"

Young certainly earned his second NBA All-Star appearance despite a sluggish start to the season. He's still one of the best scoring point guards and shooters in the league. The only problem is, the Hawks have a losing record of 22-25 and currently sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Quavo is no stranger to the NBA All-Star Weekend as he has been a three-time participant in the All-Star Celebrity Game from 2018 to 2020. He is averaging 16.7 points in three Celebrity Game appearances.

Quavo was also named All-Star Celebrity Game MVP in 2018. The 30-year-old rapper is an Atlanta native, so it's natural for him to be hyped for Trae Young's All-Star selection.

NBA announces captain, starters for the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Thursday, the NBA announced the captains and starters for the upcoming All-Star Game in Cleveland. LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be captains for the second consecutive season. James is the leading vote getter overall while Durant led the Eastern Conference.

Despite being named captain, Durant will not be able to play in the NBA All-Star Game for the second year in a row due to injury. LeBron James, meanwhile, is a starter for a record 18 straight seasons. It's also the fourth straight year that "The King" was chosen as a team captain.

Durant is joined by Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the East frontcourt. Embiid and Giannis are legitimate MVP candidates and two of the best players in the world at the moment. DeMar DeRozan joins Trae Young in the backcourt. DeRozan has revitalized his career with the Chicago Bulls, making his first All-Star appearance since 2018.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic will join LeBron in the West frontcourt. Steph Curry and Ja Morant complete the West lineup. Wiggins and Morant are first-time All-Stars, having the best season of their careers.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for February 20th at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. LeBron James and Kevin Durant will hold the draft on February 10th.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra