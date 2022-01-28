×
Create
Notifications

“CLEVELAND WE GONE!” - ‘Migos’ member Quavo hyped as Trae Young makes the NBA All-Star starting lineup

Migos frontman Quavo and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks. (Photo: Courtesy of HipHopDX)
Migos frontman Quavo and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks. (Photo: Courtesy of HipHopDX)
Juan Paolo David
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 28, 2022 05:21 PM IST
News

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks was voted as one of the starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. Young is now a two-time All-Star, having been voted as a starter in 2020 as well. He did not get the nod last season.

The 23-year-old superstar is averaging 27.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season. One of the people who congratulated Young for his accomplishment is Migos frontman and Hawks fan Quavo. The rapper shared the story on his official Instagram account to show his excitement.

"@TRAEYOUNG CLEVELAND WE GONE!"

Young certainly earned his second NBA All-Star appearance despite a sluggish start to the season. He's still one of the best scoring point guards and shooters in the league. The only problem is, the Hawks have a losing record of 22-25 and currently sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Quavo is no stranger to the NBA All-Star Weekend as he has been a three-time participant in the All-Star Celebrity Game from 2018 to 2020. He is averaging 16.7 points in three Celebrity Game appearances.

Quavo was also named All-Star Celebrity Game MVP in 2018. The 30-year-old rapper is an Atlanta native, so it's natural for him to be hyped for Trae Young's All-Star selection.

Quavo named MVP of 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game goo.gl/HRqxF4 🏆🏆 https://t.co/xYDrVgFSGL

NBA announces captain, starters for the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Thursday, the NBA announced the captains and starters for the upcoming All-Star Game in Cleveland. LeBron James and Kevin Durant will be captains for the second consecutive season. James is the leading vote getter overall while Durant led the Eastern Conference.

Despite being named captain, Durant will not be able to play in the NBA All-Star Game for the second year in a row due to injury. LeBron James, meanwhile, is a starter for a record 18 straight seasons. It's also the fourth straight year that "The King" was chosen as a team captain.

The King still reigns 👑@KingJames is a #NBAAllStar captain! https://t.co/2DJvcwmtnN

Durant is joined by Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the East frontcourt. Embiid and Giannis are legitimate MVP candidates and two of the best players in the world at the moment. DeMar DeRozan joins Trae Young in the backcourt. DeRozan has revitalized his career with the Chicago Bulls, making his first All-Star appearance since 2018.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic will join LeBron in the West frontcourt. Steph Curry and Ja Morant complete the West lineup. Wiggins and Morant are first-time All-Stars, having the best season of their careers.

THE 2022 NBA ALL-STAR STARTERS 🤩 #NBAAllStar https://t.co/xT4yIhuJHM

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for February 20th at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. LeBron James and Kevin Durant will hold the draft on February 10th.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी