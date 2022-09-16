“Clippers was the next young team up… we know we can beat them”- Draymond Green clarifies the rivalry situation with Clippers, says the ‘Lob city’ was amongst favorite but had internal conflicts taking loss

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have become one of the top dynasties in NBA history. But it wasn't always this easy for Green and the Warriors. Throughout their rise in the league, the Warriors had to face a number of challenging opponents. One of those teams was the Los Angeles Clippers.

Often referred to as "Lob City," the Clippers looked to be on the rise. The team was led by Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan and a solid supporting cast that included JJ Redick.

The Golden State Warriors were up-and-coming at the time, but didn't have the same hype surrounding them. But as it turns out, they were everything the Clippers had hoped to become.

Speaking recently on the "Checc'n- In" podcast, Warriors forward Draymond Green talked about what it was like going up about the Clippers. Green viewed the LA Lakers and Kobe Bryant as a threat, but didnt feel the same about the other LA team.

"When we really started to come into play in the West was once we start having them battles with the Clippers, the Lakers for us was kind of like, it was Kobe, they're the OG's, we can't compete with that, you know? Like, if we're gonna match up with them in the playoffs and they beat us, they supposed to. That's Kobe, right?

So we weren't really looking at the Lakers, like we gotta get to them. Who we were looking at was everyone at that time was everyone talking about how the Clippers was the next young team up and we ain't believe that....You have Blake Griffin playing All-Star level basketball, MVP level basketball. You had Chris Paul doing what Chris Paul does.

You had the DeAndre Jordan. Lob city. You had Matt Barnes on that team, you had JJ Reddick like they had a really good team. So everyone saying those are the next young guys. We felt like y'all think these are the next young guys up?...They front runners. That's what we believe. And so we like, if this is who y'all think is next up, we know we can beat them."

Green also admitted that he and his Warriors teammates never bought the hype surrounding "Lob City."

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors look to defend their title in 2022-23

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green at the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

To become one of the top teams in the NBA, you have to beat the best. That's exactly what the Warriors have done over the past decade. The LA Clippers were viewed by many as a team on the rise, but they never had the mindset needed to get them over the hump.

The Warriors have that championship DNA. They lost important role players like Otto Porter and Gary Payton II this offseason. But they will find a way to overcome those departures. A core of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will always produce successful results. They have the talent, experience and determination needed to win titles.

After winning another championship this past season, Golden State will be hungry to defend their title and keep the dynasty going.

They Warriors open the 2022-23 season against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18.

