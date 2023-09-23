Connecticut Suns vs New York Liberty Semifinals, Game 1 prediction and game preview - September 24, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

On September 24, the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun will begin their semi-final series. The winner will progress onto the Finals, where they will compete for the title of WNBA champions. The Eastern Conference showdown features the top two teams from the conference, both of whom enjoyed a strong regular season.

The Liberty are expected to progress as they look to dethrone the Las Vegas Aces. However, the Sun has been a thorn in New York's side all season and will have hopes of gatecrashing the finals in their own search for championship success.

Both teams will be heading into the contest with a fully healthy roster, apart from Brionna Jones, who has missed the entire season for the Sun due to an Achilles injury. As such, neither team will have excuses if they fail to perform to their usual lofty standards.

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Prediction

The Liberty are the deeper and more talented team heading into their semi-final contest against the Sun. Throughout the regular season, the Liberty and Aces were the two most dominant franchises in the WNBA, with the Sun some way behind them as the third-best team in the league.

However, New York isn't in for an easy ride. The Sun is talented, deep, and extremely well-coached. During the regular season, the Liberty won 32 games, while the Sun won 27 — there isn't a chasm between these two sides.

In a best-of-five series, the Liberty and Sun will most likely push each other to a game five, winner-takes-all contest, where New York will likely secure a victory courtesy of their top-end star talent.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Connecticut Sun Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Rebecca Allen G 6-2 ft 162 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1992 7 yrs MELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA Kristine Anigwe F-C 6-4 ft 200 lbs MARCH 31, 1997 4 yrs CALIFORNIA/UNITED KINGDOM DeWanna Bonner F-G 6-4 ft 143 lbs AUGUST 21, 1987 13 yrs AUBURN/USA Leigha Brown G 6-1 ft 165 lbs JULY 14, 2000 R MICHIGAN/USA DiJonai Carrington G-F 5-11 ft 175 lbs JANUARY 8, 1998 2 yrs BAYLOR/USA Tyasha Harris G 5-10 ft 152 lbs MAY 1, 1998 3 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Tiffany Hayes G 5-10 ft 155 lbs SEPTEMBER 20, 1989 10 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Natisha Hiedeman G 5-8 ft 135 lbs FEBRUARY 10, 1997 4 yrs MARQUETTE/USA Brionna Jones F 6-3 ft 210 lbs DECEMBER 18, 1995 6 yrs MARYLAND/USA Olivia Nelson-Ododa C 6-5 ft 173 lbs AUGUST 17, 2000 1 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Alyssa Thomas F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 12, 1992 9 yrs MARYLAND/USA

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at Target Center and is set to tip off at 1 p.m. Eastern time

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Players to watch

Breanna Stewart will be the focal point of the New York Liberty's offense. Stewart's rebounding and interior scoring will give the Sun some serious issues on defense, especially as they will also need to deal with Sabrina Ionescu's perimeter threat. Jonequle Jones and Betnijah Laney will also be important rotation members who could swing the contest in New York's favor.

Of course, Courtney Vandersloot's versatile production will boost New York's chances of making the WNBA Finals, too.

For the Connecticut Sun, Alyssa Thomas' playmaking and rebounding will be essential and will continue to complement DeWonna Bonner's exceptional offensive game. Tiffany Hayes can also provide an offensive boost with her double-digit scoring averages.

Rebecca Allen will also be a thorn in New York's side throughout the series.