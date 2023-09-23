Connecticut Suns vs New York Liberty Semifinals, Game 1 prediction and game preview - September 24, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Sep 23, 2023 10:36 GMT
Connecticut Sun v New York Liberty
On September 24, the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun will begin their semi-final series. The winner will progress onto the Finals, where they will compete for the title of WNBA champions. The Eastern Conference showdown features the top two teams from the conference, both of whom enjoyed a strong regular season.

The Liberty are expected to progress as they look to dethrone the Las Vegas Aces. However, the Sun has been a thorn in New York's side all season and will have hopes of gatecrashing the finals in their own search for championship success.

Both teams will be heading into the contest with a fully healthy roster, apart from Brionna Jones, who has missed the entire season for the Sun due to an Achilles injury. As such, neither team will have excuses if they fail to perform to their usual lofty standards.

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Prediction

The Liberty are the deeper and more talented team heading into their semi-final contest against the Sun. Throughout the regular season, the Liberty and Aces were the two most dominant franchises in the WNBA, with the Sun some way behind them as the third-best team in the league.

However, New York isn't in for an easy ride. The Sun is talented, deep, and extremely well-coached. During the regular season, the Liberty won 32 games, while the Sun won 27 — there isn't a chasm between these two sides.

In a best-of-five series, the Liberty and Sun will most likely push each other to a game five, winner-takes-all contest, where New York will likely secure a victory courtesy of their top-end star talent.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Connecticut Sun Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Rebecca Allen
G6-2 ft162 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19927 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
Kristine Anigwe
F-C6-4 ft200 lbsMARCH 31, 19974 yrsCALIFORNIA/UNITED KINGDOM
DeWanna Bonner
F-G6-4 ft143 lbsAUGUST 21, 198713 yrsAUBURN/USA
Leigha Brown
G6-1 ft165 lbsJULY 14, 2000RMICHIGAN/USA
DiJonai Carrington
G-F5-11 ft175 lbsJANUARY 8, 19982 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Tyasha Harris
G5-10 ft152 lbsMAY 1, 19983 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Tiffany Hayes
G5-10 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 20, 198910 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Natisha Hiedeman
G5-8 ft135 lbsFEBRUARY 10, 19974 yrsMARQUETTE/USA
Brionna Jones
F6-3 ft210 lbsDECEMBER 18, 19956 yrsMARYLAND/USA
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
C6-5 ft173 lbsAUGUST 17, 20001 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Alyssa Thomas
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 12, 19929 yrsMARYLAND/USA

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at Target Center and is set to tip off at 1 p.m. Eastern time

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Players to watch

Breanna Stewart will be the focal point of the New York Liberty's offense. Stewart's rebounding and interior scoring will give the Sun some serious issues on defense, especially as they will also need to deal with Sabrina Ionescu's perimeter threat. Jonequle Jones and Betnijah Laney will also be important rotation members who could swing the contest in New York's favor.

Of course, Courtney Vandersloot's versatile production will boost New York's chances of making the WNBA Finals, too.

For the Connecticut Sun, Alyssa Thomas' playmaking and rebounding will be essential and will continue to complement DeWonna Bonner's exceptional offensive game. Tiffany Hayes can also provide an offensive boost with her double-digit scoring averages.

Rebecca Allen will also be a thorn in New York's side throughout the series.

