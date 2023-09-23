Connecticut Suns vs New York Liberty Semifinals, Game 1 prediction and game preview - September 24, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

On September 24, the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun will begin their semi-final series. The winner will progress onto the Finals, where they will compete for the title of WNBA champions. The Eastern Conference showdown features the top two teams from the conference, both of whom enjoyed a strong regular season.
The Liberty are expected to progress as they look to dethrone the Las Vegas Aces. However, the Sun has been a thorn in New York's side all season and will have hopes of gatecrashing the finals in their own search for championship success.
Both teams will be heading into the contest with a fully healthy roster, apart from Brionna Jones, who has missed the entire season for the Sun due to an Achilles injury. As such, neither team will have excuses if they fail to perform to their usual lofty standards.
New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Prediction
The Liberty are the deeper and more talented team heading into their semi-final contest against the Sun. Throughout the regular season, the Liberty and Aces were the two most dominant franchises in the WNBA, with the Sun some way behind them as the third-best team in the league.
However, New York isn't in for an easy ride. The Sun is talented, deep, and extremely well-coached. During the regular season, the Liberty won 32 games, while the Sun won 27 — there isn't a chasm between these two sides.
In a best-of-five series, the Liberty and Sun will most likely push each other to a game five, winner-takes-all contest, where New York will likely secure a victory courtesy of their top-end star talent.
New York Liberty Roster
Connecticut Sun Roster
New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.
The game will be played at Target Center and is set to tip off at 1 p.m. Eastern time
New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun: Players to watch
Breanna Stewart will be the focal point of the New York Liberty's offense. Stewart's rebounding and interior scoring will give the Sun some serious issues on defense, especially as they will also need to deal with Sabrina Ionescu's perimeter threat. Jonequle Jones and Betnijah Laney will also be important rotation members who could swing the contest in New York's favor.
Of course, Courtney Vandersloot's versatile production will boost New York's chances of making the WNBA Finals, too.
For the Connecticut Sun, Alyssa Thomas' playmaking and rebounding will be essential and will continue to complement DeWonna Bonner's exceptional offensive game. Tiffany Hayes can also provide an offensive boost with her double-digit scoring averages.
Rebecca Allen will also be a thorn in New York's side throughout the series.
