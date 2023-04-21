"Curry is him omg daddy"- Warriors fans are buzzing after Steph Curry drops 36 points in Game 3

Steph Curry once again stepped up big time in a crucial postseason game. "Chef Curry" turned in another classic performance to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 114-97 Game 3 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State's victory cut the Kings' lead in the series to 2-1. Without the suspended Draymond Green, Curry carried the Warriors on his back for the much-needed win.

Fans quickly reacted to his superb performance:

The Golden State Warriors have not faced a 0-2 deficit before since Curry's arrival. They played 27 consecutive playoff rounds without losing the first two games, which is the most in the NBA.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP made sure they will not head into Game 4 trying to crawl out of a 0-3 hole.

The biggest story leading into this game was Draymond Green's suspension. "Dray" is still one of the team's most important players so losing him before a crucial matchup was huge.

Fortunately for the Warriors, who thought Green would only receive a fine, they were able to adjust quickly and change their game plan. They rallied behind one of their beleaguered veterans to storm past the Sacramento Kings in Game 3.

Steph Curry was at the forefront of the Bay Area team's onslaught tonight. He already had 18 points after the first half and ended with 36. Curry shot 12-25 from the field, including 6-12 from behind the arc.

Tonight, Curry's big-game ability was needed despite the presence of Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Two of Golden State's best shooters combined to hit 4-17 from deep.

Like in Game 4 of last year's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Steph Curry came through for his team and Draymond Green. Golden State would have been on the cusp of a sweep by the Kings had the two-time MVP not come up clutch.

Steph Curry still has not been swept in a playoff series

The Game 3 victory over the Sacramento Kings ensure "Chef Curry" will not be swept for the first time in his career.

After tonight's win, Steph Curry maintained an enviable record. He has never been swept in 28 postseason rounds in his career. Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and some of the NBA's biggest names have all experienced getting shut out in a series.

The win cut Sacramento's lead, and more importantly, will allow Draymond Green to return with the Warriors in prime position to tie the series. Chase Center is expected to be even louder than tonight when Green lines up with his championship-tested teammates for Game 4.

After their first win of the series, Steph Curry had this to say in a courtside interview:

"They say Draymond's got a history. So do we. We know how to bounce back."

From the verge of going down 0-3, the Golden State Warriors have not looked this much better in the series. The Sacramento Kings are about to experience what it's like to face a locked-in team who has won four of the NBA's last eight championships.

