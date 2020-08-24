Dallas Mavericks 135-133 LA Clippers: 5 Talking points as Luka Doncic hits the buzzer-beater in overtime | NBA Playoffs 2020

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the LA Clippers in an overtime thriller which ended in a scoreline of 135-133. Luka Doncic was unplayable on the night and ended up with a brilliant stat line of 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists. Three time NBA Sixth Man of the Year award winner Lou Williams scored a team-high 36 points for the LA Clippers but the effort went in vain as the Mavericks secured the win in overtime.

Let's dive straight into the five talking points for Game 4 between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers.

#1 Paul George continues to struggle

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three

LA Clippers swingman Paul George had another poor outing against the Dallas Mavericks as he finished with a stat line of 9 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in 45 minutes on the night. George has had a tough series against a weak Dallas Mavericks defence.

His poor shooting cost the LA Clippers another playoff game. He has scored 9, 11 and 14 points in the three playoff games against Mavericks. The LA Clippers will need Paul George to pull up his socks if they want to stand a chance of qualifying for the next round.

BAAAAAANG! LUKA IS CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/WEmGZaPKLU — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 23, 2020

#2 The Dallas Mavericks prove that they can win without Kristaps Porzingis

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three

Mercurial power forward Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out for the game four against the LA Clippers. Porzingis is the second-best player on the Dallas Mavericks and it was going to be a tough ask for Luka Doncic and co. to win without him. However, thanks to Doncic's brilliant performance and good support from the bench, he Mavericks managed to prevail over the Clippers.

Advertisement

#3 The LA Clippers are missing defensive presence in the paint

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors

Boban Marjanovic's bench minutes have proved the fact that the LA Clippers lack size at the centre position. Both Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell have had a tough time guarding Marjanovic.

He has wreaked havoc in the four playoff games against the Clippers. In game three, he was able to grab crucial offensive rebounds and set some brilliant screens for point guard Luka Doncic.

Also read: NBA Twitter pays homage to Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birth anniversary

#4 Luka Doncic is a bonafide superstar

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

Luka Doncic's 40 points triple-double performance against the LA Clippers puts him in a unique NBA club. He was relentless against the Clippers, helping the team come back from a 20 point deficit in the second quarter. Doncic has shown that he doesn't shy away from challenges.

Even when 2 times NBA Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard was tasked with guarding Doncic, he didn't show any sign of slowing down. The Mavericks will expect a similar performance from him in game five.

#5 Trey Burke will be an important piece for the Dallas Mavericks going forward

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three

Trey Burke played a crucial role for the Dallas Mavericks in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis. He chipped in with 25 points and 6 rebounds. He also played some good defence against Kawhi Leonard in the fourth quarter and overtime. Rick Carlisle trusts the former 76ers point guard and looks like he will have a key job in the Dallas Mavericks offence.

Also read: Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - August 24th, 2020 | Game 4