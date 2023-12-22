Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Dec. 22): Latest update on Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams' availability

Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams are two Dallas Mavericks starters who are important to the team's success. This team is set to battle against the Houston Rockets for the second time this 2023-24 NBA season. The first encounter of this season and the last three games have been won by the Dallas Mavericks.

This Texas showdown will be shown on television on December 22 by Space City Home Network and Bally Sports SW-DAL from the halls of the Toyota Center. Both feeds are made available through online live streaming by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

There are eight players on the Dallas Mavericks' most recent injury report. Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Derek Lively II and Kyrie Irving are all unavailable. Marked as questionable is Seth Curry, while Maxi Kleber and Josh Green are set to return in early January.

The rest of the team, including Grant Williams are available to play against the Houston Rockets.

What happened to Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams?

Kyrie Irving has not played for the Dallas Mavericks since December 11 and has missed six games from that date. He has only played 17 of the 27 games played by the Mavs so far this season. The former NBA champion has been diagnosed with a heel injury and his timeline to return to basketball has yet to be revealed.

Back on December 5, Grant Williams suffered a knee injury that left him sidelined for three games. Since then, he has played in the last five games and kept himself healthy.

Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams stats vs Houston Rockets

During the most recent matchup between the Mavs and Rockets, the Dallas Mavericks won by seven points, 121-115, at the American Airlines Arena back in November 28.

Kyrie Irving was the second-leading scorer for the Mavericks as he tallied 27 points, five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block. He shot 8-of-22 from the field and made 2-of-7 from beyond the three-point line.

In the same game, Grant Williams struggled and laid a goose egg after missing all his five shots. He was forced to sit out of the game after 17 minutes of playing time as he couldn't keep up with the Rockets.