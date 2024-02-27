Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (February 27): Latest on Dereck Lively II and Dante Exum's status

The Dallas Mavericks are banged up entering Tuesday’s road matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Several key players are listed on their injury report, including superstar guard Luka Doncic and rookie center Dereck Lively II.

Doncic and Lively are two of three Mavericks players dealing with nose injuries, along with big man Maxi Kleber. However, all three have been playing through their respective injuries.

Other players present on Dallas’ injury report include guard Dante Exum and forward Josh Green. Exum has been out since Jan. 26 with a right knee injury. Meanwhile, Green is dealing with a minor right elbow injury that has yet to cost him a game.

Despite their injuries, the Mavericks (33-24, eighth in the Western Conference), recently racked up a season-best seven-game winning streak. In doing so, they gained crucial ground in the crowded West standings.

However, their winning streak came to a screeching halt with Thursday’s 133-111 blowout road loss to the Indiana Pacers (33-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference).

Dallas will face another tough East foe on Tuesday, as the Cavaliers (37-19) sit second in the conference. Unfortunately for the Mavericks, they will likely be without at least one key rotation player.

Their full injury report as of Feb. 27 is as follows:

Player Status Injury Luka Doncic Probable Broken nose Dereck Lively II Probable Nasal fracture Maxi Kleber Probable Nasal fracture Josh Green Probable Right elbow sprain Dante Exum Doubtful Right knee bursitis

What happened to Dereck Lively II and Dante Exum?

Dereck Lively II has played in three straight games while dealing with his nasal fracture. However, he missed Dallas’ previous seven straight contests after suffering the injury on Jan. 29 against the Orlando Magic. The 2023 No. 12 pick’s injury occurred late in the game after getting hit in the face by Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr.

Lively has been limited since his return, averaging 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game on 63.6% shooting. However, he has only played 15.8 minutes per game.

As for Dante Exum, he has missed 12 straight games while dealing with right knee bursitis. He was a late scratch against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 27 after his knee flared up. While his injury was perceived to be minor at the time, he has yet to return.

When will Dante Exum return for the Dallas Mavericks?

Dante Exum is projected to be the only Mavericks player unavailable on Tuesday, marking his 13th consecutive absence. However, his return could be on the horizon.

The 28-year-old reportedly returned to practice on Monday. Meanwhile, he is no longer being ruled out a day in advance of Dallas’ games. So, depending on how his knee responds in practices, he could suit up in the coming days.

If Exum is ultimately ruled out against Cleveland, his next chance to return will come on the road against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Given that he has already been sidelined for a month, he will likely be limited upon his eventual return.

