Kyrie Irving signature shoes: ANTA “KAI 1” official release date and price revealed

In June last year, Kyrie Irving signed a five-year footwear and apparel deal with ANTA. The contract included “Uncle Drew” becoming the Chinese brand’s Chief Creative Officer for basketball and comes with a sneaker line. Irving went to China weeks after the announcement to promote the partnership and to visit the company’s head office in Xiamen.

Basketball fans expected that Irving’s first shoe with his new brand would come at the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. The 2016 champ built up hype by refusing to give a definite schedule for the arrival of the much-anticipated shoes. The wait is finally over with Nick DePaula's breaking news:

“OFFICIAL: Kyrie Irving’s 1st signature shoe with ANTA — the KAI 1 — will release on March 6th in Dallas at Sneaker Politics and globally on Anta.com for $125.

“Shoe features graphics & details throughout inspired by Irving’s Native American ancestry.”

In November 2022, Nike terminated Kyrie Irving’s contract following the point guard’s controversial antisemitic comments. The mercurial superstar was also suspended by the NBA until he met certain conditions. Irving wore his shoes from “The Swoosh” for the remainder of the season but covered the logo.

Irving reportedly had talks with a few brands when he was a sneaker free agent before deciding to go with ANTA. He joined Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson as the biggest NBA names signed by the Chinese company. Gordon Hayward of the OKC Thunder and Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz also endorses the brand.

Where to buy Kyrie Irving’s signature shoes ANTA “KAI 1”?

As Nick DePaula mentioned, the shoes will be available at the Sneaker Politics in Dallas, which is unsurprising, considering Kyrie Irving plays for the Mavericks. ANTA will also release the sneakers globally on March 6.

The $125 price has been greeted by enthusiasm by basketball fans. Irving’s last shoe with Nike, the “Kyrie 8” was sold for $140. Many have already expressed their excitement to get a pair and experience Irving’s debut shoe with the Chinese brand.

Diehard fans of Kyrie Irving’s line of shoes will notice a bit of a similarity between the “Kyrie 6” from Nike and the “KAI 1” from ANTA. Both come with a massive midfoot strap that dominates the entire shoe. The difference is in the construction of that said part as what the former used was made of TPU while the latter utilizes a regular strap.

The eight-time All-Star has been playing well this season for the Dallas Mavericks. It wouldn’t be a surprise if hordes of fans would line up outside Sneaker Politics to cop their first pair of Irving’s shoes with ANTA.