Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Nov 10): Latest update on Kyrie Irving and Maxi Kleber's status 

After winning back-to-back games, the Dallas Mavericks were unable to turn their momentum into a winning run, falling to the Toronto Raptors 127-116. The next game at American Airlines Center will be against the LA Clippers. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be carried live on Bally Sports SW-DAL and Bally Sports SoCal.

After missing two games against the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies, Kyrie Irving has played for the Mavericks in the last four games. He has been a good combo, with Luka Doncic averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

However, Maxi Kleber, after appearing in their last game against the Raptors, is listed as 'doubtful' with a toe injury. Dereck Lively II, who is having a good rookie campaign, will miss the game against the LA Clippers due to an illness.

With that, there is more pressure on Dwight Powell to play more minutes in the center position as he tries to hold the fort against the likes of Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The team's starting five in their last game were Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Grant Williams, Dwight Powell and Derrick Jones Jr. They are expected to go with the same lineup against the Clippers.

Kyrie Irving on the Dallas Mavericks' upset against the Toronto Raptors

The Dallas Mavericks, after missing the play-in tournament last year, drafted Dereck Lively II from the 2023 NBA Rookie Class. However, the rookie is suffering from a non-Covid-19 illness.

However, the team should not let their guard down, and according to Kyrie Irving, they should check what didn't work well for them in the last couple of games.

"We're going to look at film and definitely look at some of our plays that we took off -- whether it was down the stretch or in the first three quarters," Irving said. "We just need to be better and continue to build that trust, especially on the defensive end."

After the game against the Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks will go on a four-game road trip. They will be facing the New Orleans Pelicans twice and will go eastward to battle the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.