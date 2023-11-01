Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Nov 1st): Latest update on Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic's status

The Dallas Mavericks have maintained an unblemished 3-0 to start the season thanks to their dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The team hopes to keep the momentum running as they host the Chicago Bulls this Wednesday, November 1 with the tip-off happening at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

For those who want to catch the action, the television broadcast rights are owned by Bally Sports SW-DAL and NBC Sports Chicago. NBA League Pass is the best way to see the game through online live streaming.

The Mavericks' great start is credited to Doncic and Irving as they seemed to find their chemistry on the basketball court entering their first full season together and it is important to keep them healthy as much as possible.

In the upcoming game against Chicago, Kyrie Irving is listed as 'questionable' because of a foot injury. This may be the second straight game that the former Duke Blue Devil will miss since the last game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, Luka Doncic is cleared to play and has been looking very healthy since his injury in the pre-season.

No Kyrie Irving for the Dallas Mavericks, no problem!

With the status of Kyrie Irving still up in the air against the Chicago Bulls, there is an air of confidence that Luka Doncic will be able to carry the Dallas Mavericks to their fourth consecutive victory of the season.

Beyond Kyrie Irving, other players on the Dallas Mavericks roster have been stepping up and finding their place on the team. Tim Hardaway Jr. had a good game against the Grizzlies with 21 points off the bench and he credits Doncic for helping the team find the best role.

"Luka is always preaching to the guys saying, 'Play for all three. Guys are doubling me. I give you the ball, go ahead and attack, be aggressive, make the right play.' He trusts us in those situations. Being with him since his rookie year, we know what to do when he's getting the ball out of his hands. Try to make a play and make things happen," said Hardaway after their win against the Grizzlies.

Doncic tallied his second triple-double in three games this season against the Grizzlies with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

After this matchup against the Chicago Bulls, the Dallas Mavericks get to test their newfound chemistry as they battle the defending champions Denver Nuggets on the road at the Colorado Mountains this November 3.